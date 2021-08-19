"There is no scope of change" - Aakash Chopra on Team India strengthening their tail regardless of Lord's performance

Aakash Chopra feels there is no scope for change in the Indian playing XI for the next Test even if they wish to strengthen their lower-order batting.

Team India went into the Lord's Test with four specialist seamers - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj - with none of them renowned for their batting abilities. Virat Kohli also mentioned after the Trent Bridge Test that the visitors are likely to stick with a combination of four seamers and one spinner throughout the series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked if Team India should look to beef up their lower-order batting irrespective of their performance in the Lord's Test. He responded:

"Will you touch Bumrah, nah. Shami- nah, Siraj - nah and Ishant - nah. So how will you play? To get anyone you will have to remove someone also. There is no scope of change in this eleven."

The former Indian opener highlighted that the end justifies the means and that the team selection proved right. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"They can't do that even if they want. We all said that they played a long and weak tail but eventually they scored runs. They won the game and dismissed the opposing team in sixty overs."

Bumrah and Shami strung together an unbroken 89-run partnership for the ninth wicket to bail Team India out of trouble. The four-pronged seam attack then dismantled England's batting line-up to help the visitors register an unlikely win.

What an incredible day of Test Match Cricket and one to remember for a long time for every Indian Fan.

Bumrah and Shami fighting with the bat early in the day, and pace attack of Siraj, Ishant, Bumrah, Shami giving it their all and India registering a sensational win #LordsTest pic.twitter.com/JB2lIZc4iM — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2021

"Now try to drop someone" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Pujara and Rahane have also come out of their lean run

While observing that the only option is to bring in Ravichandran Ashwin or Shardul Thakur for a seamer, Aakash Chopra added that the four pacers who played the Lord's Test are almost indispensable. He pointed out:

"I don't think they are going to change anything because if you have to make a change, you have to play either Ashwin or Shardul instead of a fast bowler. But, now try to drop someone."

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that Team India can do with a slightly longer tail as almost all the frontline batsmen were amongst the runs in the Lord's Test. Aakash Chopra explained:

"Yes, the tail is slightly long but now everybody else is also in form. Pujara and Rahane have scored runs, you have got runs from Rahul and Rohit. Virat Kohli is also due for a big one. I don't think there is going to be any change, Jaddu is also scoring runs and Rishabh Pant is contributing although he has not played a big knock."

Team India will hope that their lower order's performance in the Lord's Test is not just a flash in the pan and that they can replicate it more often. The lack of runs from their lower order, especially in overseas conditions, has been Team India's Achilles heel in the past.

When you work hard results show on the field. A proud moment for me personally to deliver with the bat for 🇮🇳. Loved my partnership with Bumrah🙌🏾 #TeamIndia #mshami11 pic.twitter.com/5c1zvZaUJb — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) August 16, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar