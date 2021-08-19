"There is no one matching him in red-ball cricket" - Aakash Chopra feels the Test format is made for Mohammed Siraj

Aakash Chopra has opined that the Test format is made for Mohammed Siraj because he possesses attributes very few bowlers have.

Siraj has enjoyed great success in the seven Tests he has played thus far. The Hyderabad-born pacer has scalped 27 wickets at a decent average of 26.29 in these matches.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked about the success Mohammed Siraj has enjoyed in Tests, which has not been the case in white-ball cricket. He responded:

"There is no one matching him in red-ball cricket. His ball pitches and moves and such bowlers have huge value in Test cricket. Bowlers who swing the ball in the air have great value in ODIs and T20 cricket. The batsmen manage them in Test cricket but off the seam movement is best utilized in this format."

The former Indian cricketer highlighted that Mohammed Siraj is more likely to feel at home in the longest format of the game, much like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the batting department. Chopra elaborated:

"At times, you see a bowler and feel that a particular format will be best for him, you say the same for batsmen as well, for Pujara, for Rahane. Similarly, when you look towards Siraj, you feel that Test is the format that is made for him, not even ODIs as much."

Mohammad Siraj registers the best bowling figures for India at Lord's. pic.twitter.com/hfOaf1GQ1N — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 16, 2021

Mohammed Siraj has represented India in a solitary ODI and three T20Is so far, and has not looked too threatening. He did not have a great start to his IPL career as well but seems to be coming into his own in the last two seasons.

"Mohammed Siraj has the wicket-taking ability" - Aakash Chopra

Mohammed Siraj scalped eight wickets in the Lord's Test

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Mohammed Siraj's knack for picking up wickets makes him a huge asset in red-ball cricket. He explained:

"He comes and bowls with effort, he can be slightly expensive once in a while, can give the boundary balls as well but has the wicket-taking ability. The biggest value for wicket-taking ability is in Test cricket, you can manage if you are restrictive in T20s and ODIs."

On the flip side, the cricketer-turned-commentator acknowledged that the 27-year-old can be profligate on a few occasions. Chopra observed:

"Siraj is not going to be restrictive at all, you cannot keep him on a leash, he is a deluge that will definitely come. In such a case, he might take his team also in the flow at times, he can be so expensive."

Mohammed Siraj is known for trying out new things to bamboozle the batsmen. He can leak a few runs in the process, but he remains one of India's frontline bowlers.

From being trolled for his performance in RCB to match winning performance in Lord's. @mdsirajofficial deserves great respect #Mohammedsiraj #Siraj #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/u6AwKiGheg — AB De Fans Trends™ (@AbdeFansTrends) August 17, 2021

