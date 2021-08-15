"He is consistently making a case" - Aakash Chopra lauds Mohammed Siraj's performance in Lord's Test

Aakash Chopra has lauded Mohammed Siraj for consistently rising to the occasion, labelling him India's standout bowler in England's first innings of the Lord's Test.

Siraj picked up a four-wicket haul in the 30 overs he bowled in the hosts' first-innings. After taking the wickets of Dom Sibley and Haseeb Hameed off consecutive deliveries on Day 2, he came back on Saturday to get rid of Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Robinson.

While speaking about India's star performers with the ball, in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra termed Mohammed Siraj as the leader of the pack at Lord's, saying:

"Mohammed Siraj, what a story. He is consistently making a case. In fact, if we talk about this match, he is our No.1 bowler. When you have a quartet, and all are going almost equally, it is absolutely fascinating."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Siraj looked like taking a wicket whenever he was called into attack. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Whenever he comes to bowl, it feels like he is going to make things happen. That's phenomenal, because he is getting the ball in nicely, hitting the pads; appeals are there, and he is making things happen."

Mohammed Siraj's duel with Ollie Robinson was probably the most riveting action of the third day's play. The Indian seamer had three leg-before appeals against the latter turned down in the 115th over of the England innings, but eventually got him out LBW in his next over.

Aakash Chopra on Ishant Sharma's comeback

Aakash Chopra observed that Ishant Sharma picked up crucial wickets.

Aakash Chopra also appreciated Ishant Sharma for making a decent comeback after sitting out the Nottingham Test due to injury. He observed:

"Ishant Sharma's comeback; he had a niggle in the last match and played this match. He got an edge in the beginning, but was not getting a wicket. But after that, he took three wickets."

The former Indian opener highlighted that the lanky pacer triggered the visitors' comeback in the game by dismantling the English lower-middle order. Chopra explained:

"He hit Jos Buttler's stumps with an incoming ball, that is where Ishant Sharma was brilliant. Then two wickets in two balls - Moeen Ali and Sam Curran - broke the back of their lower-middle order, which is very dangerous; that got India back in the game."

Moeen Ali ☝️

Sam Curran ☝️



Apart from taking three wickets, Ishant Sharma was also the most economical Indian seamer. The 32-year-old, who has taken 309 wickets in Tests, is on the verge of surpassing Zaheer Khan as India's second-most successful fast bowler in Tests.

