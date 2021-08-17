"I have become a total fan of this team" - Aakash Chopra on India's win in the Lord's Test

Aakash Chopra has said that Team India's fighting spirit to bounce back after almost being down and out has made him a huge fan of the side.

England were right on top of Team India on multiple occasions during India's second innings and seemed all set to win the Lord's Test. However, the Virat Kohli-led side not only averted defeat but dismissed the hosts in less than two sessions to register an improbable win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra lauded Team India for registering a come-from-behind win. He said:

"Never give up, never give in. That is this team's motto and they played the last day in that fashion only. I am mesmerized, I have become a total fan of this team. They made England lick the dust at Lord's, where Day two, three and four were dominated by the hosts but in the end, India once again came out on top of England."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that the Indian team cannot be counted out at any stage. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"You have learned from this team, that they have the belief. Backs to the wall, they will bounce back. The more you pull them down, they will come back stronger. This team is like a spring or trampoline. They say - 'Please rule us out at your own peril'."

Team India seemed to be in dire straits when they were reduced to a score of 55/3 and then at 209/8 in their second innings. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane first stitched together a century partnership, before Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah added an unbroken 89 runs for the ninth wicket to bail them out of trouble.

Waah ! Mazaa aa gaya.

What a wonderful partnership between Shami and Bumrah. They may not have the best of techniques but from experience i Can say that bowlers have a big heart. And Ishant, Shami and Bumrah have displayed just that today at a decisive stage in the #LordsTest . pic.twitter.com/y72j3BRdpB — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2021

"I also made the same mistake" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra acknowledged that he thought India did not stand a chance to win the Lord's Test

Aakash Chopra pointed out that England were certainly the favorites going into the final day's play. He explained:

"I also made the same mistake, I also thought England will win this match from here because when the fourth day's play ended, where was India's chance to win. Of course, you were ahead by 154 runs but only Pant was left. The tail was very long but is the tail very long? This tail's tale is very very interesting."

The 43-year-old appreciated the Indian bowlers for delivering the goods with the bat as well. Aakash Chopra observed:

"If you talk about the bowlers, they take 20 wickets in any case, but they also do the batsmen's job these days. Whether it was Bumrah in Nottingham or here Mohammed Shami and with him Bumrah again."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that Team India had done the unthinkable by dismissing England in less than 52 overs.

"After that late declaration, what's that, my friend. The end will always justify the means. The Indian team knew. In the end, seven overs were remaining still and you won the match by 151 runs. Siraj, Bumrah, Ishant, Shami - this team is absolutely sensational."

What an incredible day of Test Match Cricket and one to remember for a long time for every Indian Fan.

Bumrah and Shami fighting with the bat early in the day, and pace attack of Siraj, Ishant, Bumrah, Shami giving it their all and India registering a sensational win #LordsTest pic.twitter.com/JB2lIZc4iM — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2021

The four-pronged Indian pace attack stood out in the Lord's Test. They picked up 19 out of the twenty England wickets to fall, with Mark Wood having been run out in the first innings.

