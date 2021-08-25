"Nos. 1 to 3 might struggle a little" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the 3rd Test

Aakash Chopra has predicted that the middle-order batsmen will score more runs than the top three in the third Test between India and England.

The Indian openers, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, have been the visitors' most prolific batsmen in the series so far. England, on the other hand, have relied more on their middle order, with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow their principal contributors.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the top-order batsmen will have slightly tougher conditions to confront at Headingley. He elaborated:

"From both the teams, the Nos. 4 to 6 batsmen will score more runs than Nos. 1 to 3. You might think that this is a strange prediction but wickets fall with the new ball at Headingley. So, I feel Nos. 1 to 3 might struggle a little and Nos. 4 to 6 might score more runs across the four innings."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the Indian pacers will be at their potent best again. Aakash Chopra said:

"The Indian seamers, four of them will play, will average less than 25. That means, they will again be on top and will maintain the pressure."

The Indian seam bowlers have snared 39 of the 40 English wickets to fall in the series so far. Mark Wood was run out in England's first innings of the Lord's Test.

Indian Pacers 👉🏼 3️⃣9️⃣ wickets

Run-outs 👉🏼 1️⃣#TeamIndia's fast-bowling cartel has been lighting up 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 this series 🔥



How many wickets do you think they'll pick up at Headingley❓#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/e3iJilNiRo — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 24, 2021

"James Anderson to be the most successful English bowler" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra highlighted that James Anderson has looked the most threatening English bowler

Aakash Chopra reckons James Anderson will pose the biggest threat to the Indian batsmen in the Headingley Test. He observed:

"Anderson to be the most successful English bowler. This looks like a slightly easy one because other than him no one seems like taking a wicket there. So I am thinking that if he bowls in both innings, Anderson will take the most wickets."

James Anderson about the bowling tactics against Indian tailenders on Day 5 of the Lord's Test: pic.twitter.com/ZUAY7RNvMu — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 24, 2021

The 43-year-old also predicted the spinners to have better returns than the last two Tests. Aakash Chopra explained:

"Spinners to take five or more wickets. When you think about Headingley, you remember fast bowling. But I have some numbers which say that spinners have started taking quite a few wickets here. Moeen Ali, maybe Jaddu and along with him Ashwin, we don't know."

The spinners have taken just three wickets in the series so far, all by Moeen Ali. Ravindra Jadeja has gone wicketless in the 44 overs he has bowled to date.

