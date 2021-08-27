"This is not the team that is going to throw the towel in" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for Day 3 of the Headingley Test

Aakash Chopra has opined that Team India will be up for a battle and will put up a strong fight on the third day of the Headingley Test against England.

The Indian team have their backs to the wall after the second day's play of the third Test. England have already taken a 345-run first-innings lead and still have a couple of wickets in hand.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted that Team India will not be bowled out in the third day's play and will take the fight to the hosts.

He elaborated:

"India will lose less than six wickets. So the life will be left in the fourth day's play and it will be enjoyable. You should always expect one thing from this team, that is the fight. This is not the team that is going to throw the towel in and say thank you very much. This team never gives up, never gives in. They bounced back after 36 as well. They will bounce back after 78 also. I am not saying that they can win the match, but you can expect a certain fight."

Great to be back working with the @SkyCricket team here in Leeds and what a great day England have had ! Can India fight back tmrw as they are a long way behind in this game ? Thoughts ? pic.twitter.com/6hA5bP3EEO — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 25, 2021

The former Indian cricketer feels Moeen Ali will be amongst the wickets in India's second innings. Aakash Chopra said:

"Moeen Ali can take two wickets, no I feel he will take two Indian wickets."

Ali bowled just a couple of overs in India's first innings. However, with the pitch providing some assistance to the spinners now, he could be a bigger threat with the ball in the second innings.

"Pujara will play more than 50 balls" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra expects stubborn resistance from Cheteshwar Pujara

Aakash Chopra believes Cheteshwar Pujara will play out quite a few deliveries in India's second innings. He observed:

"Pujara will play more than 50 balls, I feel like that. I am not saying more than 50 runs."

The 43-year-old also predicted that Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will make a substantial combined contribution. Aakash Chopra stated:

"Kohli and Rahane will together score more than 100 runs, if they get their batting today. Who will score how many, I don't know."

The trio of Pujara, Rahane and Kohli have endured a prolonged lean patch in Test cricket. The mainstays of the Indian batting lineup will hope to turn things around and be back to their former best.

Lowest Test Average since 2020:-

[min. 400 runs]



23.0: Virat Kohli

24.9: Cheteshwar Pujara

26.9: Ajinkya Rahane

29.4: Zak Crawley

29.7: Jason Holder

30.3: Kraigg Brathwaite#ENGvIND — ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 (@ComeOnCricket) August 26, 2021

Edited by Sai Krishna