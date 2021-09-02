IND vs ENG 2021: Aakash Chopra picks his top 3 players for Day 1 of the Oval Test

Aakash Chopra has picked three players who are expected to shine on the first day of the fourth Test between India and England.

Team India will face hosts England in the fourth encounter of the five-match series at The Oval from September 2. Both sides have won a match each thus far, with the first match at Trent Bridge ending in a draw.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that he has picked three players each for the two possible scenarios. He said:

"Who are the players who are going to do well today? Of course, I have picked two different scenarios. You know how much I love analyzing the game."

The former Indian cricketer picked Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ollie Robinson as the three players to watch out for if Team India bat first. Aakash Chopra observed:

"If India bats first, my three players who will do well, I am saying one will be Rohit Sharma, second will be Pujara and third will be Ollie Robinson."

Rohit Sharma has been India's most consistent batsman in the series so far, having amassed 230 runs at an average of 46.00. Pujara, who hasn't had a great start to the series, has made significant contributions in the second innings of the last two Tests.

Robinson, on the other hand, is the most successful bowler in the series. He has accounted for 16 dismissals at an excellent average of 19.06.

Aakash Chopra's three picks if England bat first

Aakash Chopra expects Jasprit Bumrah to be India's standout bowler

Joe Root, Dawid Malan and Jasprit Bumrah are the three players Aakash Chopra expects to deliver the goods if England bat first. Regarding his choice of the Indian seamer, the 43-year-old reasoned:

"If England gets to bat first, then Joe Root, Dawid Malan and Boom Boom Bumrah from the Indian side because there is some bounce on the pitch here."

Joe Root has been the standout batsman across both sides, with his 507 runs coming at a Bradmanesque average of 126.75. Malan played a 70-run knock in the last match to make a successful return to the England Test side.

Bumrah is India's highest wicket-taker of the series. His 14 scalps have come at an impressive average of 20.07 and include a five-wicket haul.

