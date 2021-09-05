"You need a bit more from him to give the winning punch" - Aakash Chopra feels Virat Kohli will play a match-defining role

Aakash Chopra expects Virat Kohli to rise to the occasion and deliver a knock-out punch on Day 4 of the fourth Test against England.

The Oval Test is intriguingly poised, with Team India leading by 171 runs with seven second-innings wickets in hand. The wickets of Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara with the new ball have brought the hosts right back into the game and the visitors will hope that Virat Kohli along with the rest of the batsmen will extend their lead beyond 300 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked Virat Kohli as the player to watch out for on the fourth day. He elaborated:

"According to me, it is Virat Kohli. The stage is big and this player is the head. You need a bit more from him to give the winning punch. He has scored half-centuries in his last two innings and the form seems to be coming closer."

While acknowledging that Virat Kohli is still moving slightly across towards the off stump, the former India opener feels the lack of express pace in the English attack should not bother him too much. Chopra explained:

"He is still walking slightly towards the off stump but it doesn't matter because there is not that much pace on the wicket and these fast bowlers are also not that sharp. So if he manages the first 30-45 minutes, I feel Kohli will be fine."

Virat Kohli has been targeted by the England bowlers outside the off stump throughout the series. He has been nicked out on all occasions in the series so far.

"Virat Kohli will score a fifty" - Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli is looking for his first century since 2019

Aakash Chopra also predicted a half-century from Virat Kohli's willow on the fourth day of the Oval Test. He reasoned:

"I feel Kohli will score a fifty. He is batting very well, he has played some sumptuous drives. The second new ball, I want him to keep standing, there is some greed also there apart from cricketing logic."

I feel 💯 from @imVkohli bhai 🤞🏾 in Sha ALLAH hope for the good #INDvsEND — Khaleel Ahmed (@imK_Ahmed13) September 4, 2021

Virat Kohli will hope not only to cross the half-century mark but also go on to make a much-awaited hundred. With Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant not on top of their game, the onus will be on the Indian skipper to set an imposing target for England.

Follow our Instagram account to get the fastest news and updates!

Edited by Samya Majumdar