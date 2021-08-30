"Virat Kohli is trying to figure out ways to score runs" - Aakash Chopra on the difference between the Indian skipper and Joe Root

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that the Indian skipper figuring out ways to score runs is the fundamental difference between Virat Kohli and Joe Root at the moment.

Kohli has scored just 124 runs at a below-par average of 24.80 in the three Tests against England so far. Root, on the other hand, has amassed 507 runs at a Bradmanesque average of 126.75.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked about the fundamental difference between Virat Kohli and Root in the ongoing series. He replied:

"There is a difference in runs. Root has reached 725, don't know where he has reached, he is not stopping at all and is in a purple patch. Kohli is trying to figure out ways on how to score runs. It is not easy."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Virat Kohli seems to be low on confidence because of the lack of runs from his willow in recent times. Chopra elaborated:

"I feel confidence makes a huge difference, from where you are starting. India's last Test series was against England in India, those were tough pitches, only Rohit Sharma could leave an impression as a batsman, a century each from Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin, but that's about it."

Virat Kohli managed just 172 runs at an underwhelming average of 28.67 in the four Tests against England on home soil.

Virat kohli in Tests since 2020

Innings - 19

Runs - 469

50s - 4

100s - 0

Average - 24.68



Joe Root in Tests since 2020

Innings - 34

Runs - 1862

50s - 5

100s - 6

Average - 60.06



Kane Williamson in Tests since 2020

Innings - 11

Runs - 851

50s - 2

100s - 3

Average - 85.1 — Jayesh Mohta (@mohta_jayesh) August 29, 2021

Aakash Chopra on English conditions posing a challenge to Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been nicked out on every occasion

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the seamer-friendly conditions in England are adding to Virat Kohli's woes. He explained:

"These are again challenging conditions. The opposition is bowling well and you are repeatedly getting out. The mindset and form Joe Root has, there is no false shot at all. The other batsmen are falling at the other end but there is no impact on the player."

The former India opener signed off by stating that Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch, which happens with every cricketer. Chopra observed:

"He is in his own zone like Virat Kohli was in 2018. Every great player, who plays for a long time, will always go through such a phase sometime or the other where you will either get into a purple patch or you are just trying to figure out ways to score runs, sometimes ugly runs. That is what Virat Kohli is doing at the moment."

The England bowlers have targeted Virat Kohli outside the off stump and played with his patience. The Indian skipper had refrained from playing such deliveries for the majority of the time during his successful stint in 2018.

