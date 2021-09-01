"India to win" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the Oval Test

Aakash Chopra has predicted that Team India will put it across England in the fourth Test to be played at the Oval from September 2.

The five-Test series is intriguingly poised, with both sides having won one match apiece with two matches to be played. A win for either team in the Oval Test will give them an unassailable lead.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that Team India will get the better of the Joe Root-led side. He said:

"I am going with India to win this Test match. Yes, I am saying India will win."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also feels that the team that wins the toss will want to post a total. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"The team that wins the toss will want to bat first. Batting is not a bad idea, that's for India. England, you should have batted first at Lord's because batting does not happen at the end, you get all out in fifty overs."

The Oval is generally a pitch full of runs & has a little bit of bounce & pace. One of the venues where the ball may reverse. The pitch turns a bit as the match progresses. Captain winning the toss will surely bat first.Interesting to see if India picks R Ashwin.Should play — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 29, 2021

The Virat Kohli-led side has batted first in the last two encounters. While they won the Lord's Test after being inserted into bat, the visitors suffered a heavy defeat at Headingley after they opted to make England bowl first.

"Spinners will take more than 6 wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels the Oval pitch will assist the spinners

Aakash Chopra reckons the spinners will enjoy better returns at the Oval compared to the last three Tests. He predicted:

"In this five-day Test match, if it lasts for five days, spinners will take more than 6 wickets. Who will be the spinners - Moeen Ali, Ashwin, Jadeja or someone else?"

The former India opener signed off by stating that the batsmen will be most at ease in the post-lunch session's play. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"A lot of runs will be scored in the second session of each day at the Oval ground. In the middle overs, old ball, flat pitch, slightly more spin - that's the time to score."

The pitch at Headingley had also eased off considerably after the first session's play on the opening day. The result of the match could have been different if India had managed to negotiate the first session with minimal damage.

Considering that the Oval surface is likely to assist the spinners more, the Indian team might opt to play Ravichandran Ashwin alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

Ashwin has to play at the Oval surely? #ENGvIND — Isa Guha (@isaguha) August 30, 2021

Edited by Sai Krishna