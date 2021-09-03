"India will be batting in the 3rd session" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for Day 2 of the Oval Test

Aakash Chopra has predicted Team India to start their second innings in the third session of Day 2 of the Oval Test.

The India-England fourth Test is intriguingly poised, with the hosts trailing the Virat Kohli-led side by 138 runs with seven first-innings wickets in hand. Joe Root's dismissal late on the first day will give the visitors renewed hope going into the second day's play.

STUMPS, DAY 1: England finish the day 138 runs behind India's first innings total.



India end the day on a high with that wicket of Root. 🔥



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿: 53/3#ENGvIND #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 2, 2021

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul could be batting after tea on the second day. He said in this regard:

"India will be batting in the third session. If there is a lead, it will not be a big one. This is what I am expecting from this day."

However, the former India player feels England might take the first-innings lead. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"I feel England will take the lead. Although, they are three down for 53 and Root has also been dismissed, but I still feel they will take the lead. It could be a slender lead, but they can take the lead because they have a lot of depth in batting. A lot of people are yet to come. With Woakes and Pope coming in, I feel this team has got strengthened a little more."

Even if England take the lead, Team India will hope it is not a substantial one. With the Joe Root-led side supposed to bat last, the visitors could put pressure on them by batting big in the third innings.

"Jasprit Bumrah will take 5 wickets in this innings" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra expects Jasprit Bumrah to strike it rich with the ball

Aakash Chopra feels Jasprit Bumrah could be the star performer for Team India with the ball. He said:

"Bumrah will take five wickets in this innings. He has already taken two, and will take three more, that is what I feel. He will break the back, if Shardul had given us the wings, Bumrah showed the passion to fly."

0

W – Burns out

1

0

0

W – Hameed out



What an over from Jasprit Bumrah 🔥#WTC23 | #ENGvIND | https://t.co/zRhnFiKhzZ pic.twitter.com/vvMcn49A9x — ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2021

The 43-year-old reckons Ravindra Jadeja may not have much to do with the ball, saying:

"I feel Jadeja will be able to bowl less than ten overs in this innings."

Team India would also hope that Jadeja is not required to bowl much, as it would imply their pacers have done the bulk of the damage.

