"Virat Kohli to be India's highest run-scorer" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the Manchester Test

Aakash Chopra has predicted that Virat Kohli will be India's top run-getter in the Old Trafford Test between India and England.

Kohli is India's fourth-highest run-scorer of the series so far, with 218 runs at an average of 31.14 to his credit. Although the Indian skipper has got off to starts in his last few innings, he has failed to convert them into substantial scores.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that Kohli will shine with the bat during the Manchester Test. He said:

"Virat Kohli to be the highest scorer. He will make the most runs for India in this encounter."

The former India cricketer named Chris Woakes as the likely standout bowler from the England side. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Chris Woakes to be the highest wicket-taker for England. So Kohli for India and Woakes for England, that is what I believe."

5️⃣0️⃣ for Chris Woakes.



Woakes made an excellent comeback from injury to the England team in the last Test at the Oval. The swing bowler scalped a total of seven wickets across two innings and scored a fifty as well in the first essay.

"40 percent of the dismissals will be caught behind the wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels the slip cordon will be kept busy during the Old Trafford Test

Aakash Chopra believes the bowlers will get the edge of the batsmen's willows quite frequently during the fifth and final Test. He elaborated:

"Forty percent of the total dismissals will be caught behind the stumps - caught behind, caught at slips, caught at gully."

The reputed commentator also expects the short balls to do the trick during the Manchester Test. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"At least three batsmen will be dismissed by bouncers. Old Trafford - extra bounce, some help for the fast bowlers. I think this is how the game is going to go."

Barring Rohit Sharma, who has mistimed a few pull shots to be caught in the deep, none of the other top-order batsmen from the two sides have been troubled much by short-pitched bowling.

The Lord's Test however did see Jasprit Bumrah target James Anderson with short-pitched deliveries at the flag end of England's first innings. The hosts' bowlers in return also showered the Indian tail with a barrage of bouncers, which proved counterproductive in the end.

"Jasprit Bumrah had more fielders on the boundary than Rishabh Pant. How can that happen when you've got players like Joe Root and James Anderson who have played over 100 Test matches? They got the tactics completely wrong." Michael Vaughan after second test at Lord's (told BCC). — Expert Bhaiya (@ExpertBhaiya) August 18, 2021

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that he feels India will do well and win this encounter as well.

