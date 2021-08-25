"Is it Indian pace quartet’s impact on hosts?" - Aakash Chopra on lack of grass at Headingley

Aakash Chopra feels the reported lack of grass on the pitch for the third India-England Test at Headingley could be a consequence of the visiting pace quartet's success in the last two matches. Chopra also talked about the selection dilemma that this might raise - if and how to include off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the team.

India's dominating performance in the series has been led by their fast-bowling attack, who have pocketed all 40 wickets fallen so far. This is only the second instance in India's red-ball history that their spinners have gone wicketless in two consecutive Tests. However, that was mostly because of the conducive weather and grass on the tracks - which might change completely at Headingley.

Speaking on the subject via his Twitter account, Aakash Chopra said:

"So, a little less grass on the surface at Leeds. Is it the Ind pace quartet’s impact on the hosts? Throws a little selection dilemma for Team India. Play Ashwin for Jadeja? Then you must play Shardul too. Which fast bowler goes out then? All of them almost undroppable…"

Despite skipper Virat Kohli saying he was "quite surprised" to see the lack of spice in the wicket, India might not change their winning combination.

Who else is excited for the 3rd Test at Headingley 🏟️#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/D0ih5s6Toj — BCCI (@BCCI) August 24, 2021

As Aakash Chopra said above, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj all look 'undroppable' currently. Ravindra Jadeja hasn't got much to bowl so far either so India will hope that if the wicket does favor spin on the last two days, the southpaw won't let them miss Ashwin.

"Don't start rotation in anticipation" - Aakash Chopra

Win this game and you can’t lose the series. Now, that’s a huge factor IMHO. Start rotation when the workload increases, right. Not in anticipation, I guess. #MissionDomination https://t.co/gdykp1rEso — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) August 25, 2021

Aakash Chopra also discussed India's possible workload management plans for the coming months. He said no player should be dropped in England under a possible 'rotation' program until the series is in the bag.

Aakash Chopra said in another series of tweets:

"Workload management after a 9-day break between two Tests? And just 15 days of competitive cricket in the last 4 months? I’m not convinced. Are you?... Win this game and you can’t lose the series. Now, that’s a huge factor IMHO (in my honest opinion). Start rotation when the workload increases, right. Not in anticipation, I guess."

The third Test will get underway at 3:30 PM today. Both captains would perhaps want to lose the toss but, if confronted with the choice, would likely go for the safer option of bowling first.

Workload management after a 9-day break between two Tests? And just 15 days of competitive cricket in the last 4 months? I’m not convinced. Are you? #MissionDomination #EngvInd https://t.co/LBSobz8Me1 — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) August 25, 2021

