"This is the first time since 2017" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma's rise in the ICC Test rankings

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Rohit Sharma's elevation in the ICC Test batting rankings is the first time an Indian batsman has overtaken Virat Kohli since 2017.

Sharma has jumped to fifth spot in the ICC Test batting rankings, with 773 rating points to his credit. He is one rung above Virat Kohli, who trails the Indian opener by seven rating points.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Rohit Sharma's rise in the rankings has earned him a unique distinction. He said:

"Rohit Sharma has gone up in the rankings. This is the first time since 2017 that an Indian player has gone above Virat Kohli in the ICC Test batting rankings."

The former India opener added that Rohit Sharma deserves the accolade for the consistent performances he has dished out in the ongoing series against England. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"There was the only one incident where Cheteshwar Pujara was above Virat Kohli. After that, Virat Kohli has always been the top-ranked Indian batsman in Test matches. That has changed now, Rohit Sharma has now gone over him because his performances in the series have been outstanding."

Rohit Sharma trailed Kohli by three rating points before the Headingley Test. Although both batsmen scored half-centuries in the second innings of the encounter, the former leapfrogged his skipper in the rankings.

"Rishabh Pant has come down slightly but is still okay" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Cheteshwar Pujara has also risen in the rankings

While acknowledging that Rishabh Pant's recent indifferent performances have had a hit on his ranking, Aakash Chopra highlighted that quite a few Indians are decently placed. The 43-year-old observed:

"Root has gone to No.1 and Rohit Sharma is the highest-ranked Indian Test batsman at this point in time. Pujara's points have also increased a little, so he has also moved upwards. Pant has come down slightly but is still okay. I mean Indians are still there."

Pant suffered a 41 rating point drop after the Headingley Test and has slipped from eighth to 12th in the ICC batting rankings. Pujara, on the other hand, earned 13 additional rating points and jumped from 18th to 15th in the rankings.

Apart from the aforementioned four players, Ajinkya Rahane is the other Indian in the top 20 of the ICC Test batting rankings.

Current ICC Test Rankings vs their rank on Jan 2021 of Indian batsmen



Rohit Sharma - 5 from 15

Virat Kohli - 6 from 2

Rishabh Pant - 12 from 45

Cheteshwar Pujara - 15 from 10

Ajinkya Rahane - 18 from 6

Ravindra Jadeja - 43 from 36

KL Rahul - 48 from 59



