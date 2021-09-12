"There is a pattern that has developed" - Aakash Chopra on Ajinkya Rahane's dismissals

Aakash Chopra has lamented the fact that Ajinkya Rahane's dismissals during the Test series against England have shown a distinct pattern.

Rahane scored just 109 runs in the series at a dismal average of 15.57. His footwork was tentative and he never looked comfortable in the middle.

While reflecting on Ajinkya Rahane's dismissals in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that a pattern was clearly evident. He said:

"The problem at hand is that there is a pattern that has developed if you see his dismissals one by one. The first dismissal at Nottingham of course, a run was not available, he just went for it and got run out. The tour did not get off to a good start."

The former India cricketer highlighted the failure to judge the length of deliveries led to Ajinkya Rahane's downfall. Chopra elaborated:

"But after that, Jimmy Anderson got him caught at slip with the second new ball. He got out against Moeen Ali at Lord's, playing a full delivery off the back foot. Did he not read the length properly once again?"

Ajinkya Rahane was more often than not stuck at the crease and played with his hands away from the body, which contributed to his dismissals.

Aakash Chopra on Ajinkya Rahane's other dismissals

Ajinkya Rahane was trapped plumb in front in his final innings of the tour

Aakash Chopra added that barring the final dismissal at the Oval and the harakiri he committed at Trent Bridge, Ajinkya Rahane succumbed to away-going deliveries. He observed:

"Ollie Robinson - Headingley, gets an edge to be caught behind. And then becomes a victim of Jimmy Anderson in the second innings. Then he falls prey to Craig Overton in the first innings at Oval, leg before in the second innings against Chris Woakes."

Woakes on 🔥

Traps Rahane in front to severely dent India's charge.



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Rahane #Woakes pic.twitter.com/6i3egQaaQv — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) September 5, 2021

The 43-year-old signed off by reiterating that much like Virat Kohli, his deputy's dismissals have also followed a clear pattern. Chopra explained:

"If there is a pattern that has developed for Kohli, a pattern has also developed for Ajju. He got the outside edge many times and in the end the ball hit his pad as well, which was a full delivery and I think both are not totally disconnected."

Ajinkya Rahane Test career:



Till Oct, 2016:

51.37 average (50 inn.)



Since Nov, 2016:

33.07 average (82 inn.)#ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 5, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane will have to iron out these technical deficiencies if he wants to retain his place in the Indian team. It might just be advisable for him to be given a break, so that he can play some domestic cricket and regain his confidence before making a return on the international stage.

