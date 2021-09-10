"I would say Virat Kohli should lose the toss again" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra hopes Virat Kohli loses the toss for the fifth and final Test between India and England at Old Trafford.

Kohli has won only one of the four tosses in the series thus far. The Indian skipper opted to bat on that occasion at Headingley, with the visitors going on to lose the encounter after being bowled out for 78 in the first innings.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra wished the coin falls in Joe Root's favor at the toss. He reasoned:

"I would say Virat Kohli should lose the toss again. We definitely win the match when Kohli loses the toss. Everything will be sorted if Kohli loses the toss. But if Joe Root wins the toss, England will be stuck. Whenever they bowl first, they lose the match, whether it was Lord's or Oval."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons Kohli should opt to field first if he wins the toss. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Win the toss and think of bowling first, I am seriously talking about that because there is going to be a lot of grass on the pitch. You don't show that much belief in the Indian batting to do well in seaming conditions. Your bowling is strong and the opposing team's batting is weak."

Praying desperately for Virat Kohli to lose the toss tomorrow. I think that holds the key to the entire series 🙏 #ENGvIND — Hemant (@hemantbuch) September 9, 2021

England have batted first only once in the series so far. Joe Root opted to put a score on the board in the first Test at Trent Bridge. The match eventually ended in a draw, with rain washing out the final day's play.

"There is no way England can beat India other than a green top" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra expects a green surface at Old Trafford

Aakash Chopra feels a seamer-friendly surface would have been prepared for the series decider. He explained:

"They will be making a green pitch because there must be a reason for them to play the last match at Old Trafford, generally it is at the Oval. And there is no way England can beat India other than a green top."

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that a result-oriented pitch is the only chance for England to draw parity in the series. Aakash Chopra observed:

"England will want a result in this match. It does not make a difference if they lose the series 3-1 but the chance to draw level at 2-2 is only there if you play on a green top. Headingley's memory will be fresh in their mind."

Old Trafford pitch for the 5th Test - looks damp and beneficial for spinners.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/2TuwIqDcEp — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) September 9, 2021

Old Trafford is regarded as one of the quickest surfaces in England. Team India have never won a Test match at the Lancashire county ground and will hope to change their record this time around.

