"If the lead had been less than 200, you would probably have lost this match" - Aakash Chopra lauds Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami

Aakash Chopra has termed Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami's all-round performances in the Lord's Test a huge positive for Team India.

Shami and Bumrah strung together an unbroken 89-run partnership for the ninth wicket in India's second innings to ensure the visitors could not lose the match. The two pacers, in unison with Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma, then bowled out England for just 120 runs to help the Virat Kohli-led side register an improbable win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami's partnership altered the course of the match. He elaborated:

"Bumrah and Shami on the fifth day. Firstly, Bumrah and Shami with the bat and then Bumrah with the ball and Shami maintaining the pressure. When you look at the entire series, Bumrah has scored runs earlier as well. He took nine wickets in the first match also. Shami had also taken wickets there. But this Test match was again done and dusted. If the lead had been less than 200, around 180 or so, you would not have won the match, you would probably have lost this match."

The former Indian cricketer lauded the duo for fighting it out in the middle and showing the willingness to take blows to the body for the team's cause. Chopra said:

"The way they batted. They kept on batting, taking balls on the body and helmet, and went on scoring runs. 56 from Shami, 30-plus from Jasprit Bumrah and after that the bowling they did."

England's bowlers targeted the Indian lower-order batsmen with short-pitched deliveries. They were upset by a similar ploy used by Jasprit Bumrah against James Anderson when the latter came to bat in the hosts' first innings.

"Don't rule out a champion" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah's comeback in the Test match

Jasprit Bumrah picked up three wickets in England's second innings

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Bumrah triggered a sensational turnaround after having done precious little in the first four days of the Test match. He explained:

"In the first four days, Shami had done a slightly good performance but Bumrah did not get a wicket. He had bowled 13 no-balls in the first innings. Don't rule out a champion, this was a big learning. Everyone says that this tail does not have the strength and is long, but they said that is not the case."

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that Bumrah also provided telling breakthroughs during England's second innings.

"And then the way Bumrah finished, a wicket in the first over. You cannot win unless you get Root out. He dismissed Root and then in the end, went round the stumps and bowled the slower ball. Well done Jasprit Bumrah."

Ollie Robinson batted out more than 12 overs in the company of Jos Buttler. Bumrah went round the wicket, softened him up with a couple of bouncers, and then bowled a well-concealed slower ball that trapped Robinson plumb in front of the wickets.

