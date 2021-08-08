"The game is in your pocket" - Ajay Jadeja feels Team India will win the first Test

Ajay Jadeja has opined that Team India will emerge victorious in the first Test against England.

Team India are chasing a 209-run target in the fourth innings to gain ascendancy in the Pataudi Trophy. At stumps on the fourth day, the Virat Kohli-led side had brought down the target to 157 runs with nine wickets in hand.

That's Stumps on Day 4 of the first #ENGvIND Test!
#TeamIndia move to 52/1 & need 157 runs more to win. Rohit Sharma (12*) & Cheteshwar Pujara (12*) will resume the proceedings on Day 5 at Trent Bridge.





During a discussion on Sony Sports, Ajay Jadeja replied in the affirmative when asked if the game is already in Team India's bag. He said:

"Of course, the game is in your pocket. The team has put in the effort, there is no doubt about that. At one stage it seemed that instead of 209, we might have to score 260. Then Jasprit Bumrah did his magic and you got the whole session back."

The former Indian skipper highlighted that the few extra runs Team India scored in the final session of the fourth day's play will work to their advantage. Jadeja elaborated:

"Even in the last session because the target was 209, the England team went after you. If it had been the morning session, hardly 25-30 would have been scored even if you were no loss, but here you took the bonus of 25-30 runs, which has made a huge difference."

Ajay Jadeja added that Team India has excellent batting depth, with even Shardul Thakur capable of wielding the willow. He observed:

"This Indian team does not leave anyone till No.8. Even Shardul Thakur can score runs. So these 157 runs, we will see how the game unfolds, but whatever understanding I have, it is in your pocket."

While the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Thakur certainly lend depth to Team India's batting, they will certainly hope that the top-order batsmen deliver the goods and help them achieve an easy victory.

Mohammad Kaif feels Team India have the edge

Mohammad Kaif feels Rishabh Pant is the ace in the pack for Team India

Mohammad Kaif also picked Team India as the favorites and singled out Rishabh Pant as the biggest weapon in their arsenal. He said:

"India has a lot of batting. I will say 70-30 because these two batsmen, and then after that Kohli, Rahane, Rishabh Pant - the match will not be over till he gets out however bad you play, and then Jadeja. The Indian batting is quite strong but the current partnership will not want to leave the runs for the other batsmen."

While Team India seem to have the advantage currently, the first hour of the fifth day could hold the key to the Test match. If Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara can keep the English seamers at bay, the match will tilt decisively towards the visitors.

WinViz at Stumps on day four with India requiring 157 more runs to win with 9 wickets in hand



India 68%

England 21%

Draw 11% #ENGvIND

