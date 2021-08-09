"There would have been a lot of pressure on this less experienced player" - Ajit Agarkar lauds Ollie Robinson's performance in the 1st Test

Ajit Agarkar has lauded Ollie Robinson for rising to the occasion in the first Test against India despite the enormous pressure on him.

Robinson returned figures of 5/85 that helped England restrict the visitors to a first-innings score of 278. The Sussex pacer returned to international cricket after being suspended post the first Test against New Zealand due to 'racist' tweets almost a decade ago.

While reviewing the first Test on Sony Sports, Ajit Agarkar spoke in glowing terms about Ollie Robinson thriving under intense pressure. He elaborated:

"It was extremely necessary for a less experienced bowler to perform like that, especially the circumstances in which he came in the team, he was suspended for a few days before this. So there would have been a lot of pressure on this less experienced player and when you have that much pressure you pay attention to other things apart from bowling but he did not do that."

The former Indian pacer highlighted that Ollie Robinson's performance is a massive gain for England as the hosts were looking for an able ally for James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Agarkar said:

"His performance in the first innings, where he took five wickets, is a huge positive for England. Because there were injuries to Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes and they needed someone who could step us as the third bowler. Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad did not start that well in that innings."

Ollie Robinson's five wickets in India's first innings came on the back of a seven-wicket match haul in his debut Test against New Zealand.

Ajit Agarkar on Ollie Robinson troubling the Indian batsmen with bounce

Ollie Robinson gave England the initial breakthrough by dismissing Rohit Sharma

Ajit Agarkar pointed out that apart from swing Ollie Robinson troubled the Indian batsmen with disconcerting bounce, with Rohit Sharma's dismissal being a case in point.

"The way he bowled, he got swing as the conditions were favorable but the bounce he gets with which he troubled the Indian batsmen. He bowled a short ball to Rohit Sharma when the ball was swinging, which was a surprise. So he has that ability and he thinks about his bowling."

Ollie Robinson induced Rohit Sharma into playing a hook shot, only for the well-set opener to be caught at fine leg by Sam Curran. The lanky pacer also dismissed Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah during India's first innings.

