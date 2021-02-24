Create
“Axar Patel has been a real find for India in Tests” - Sanjay Manjrekar 

Axar Patel. Pic: ICC
Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
News
Former batsman Sanjay Manjrekar termed left-arm spinner Axar Patel a 'real find for India' following his second consecutive five-wicket haul in as many Tests.

Axar Patel took a wicket with his very first ball at his home ground, trapping Jonny Bairstow lbw for a duck. He went on to take five scalps - Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes - to finish with excellent figures of 6 for 38 off 21.4 overs.

Impressed with the left-arm spinner’s performance, Manjrekar posted on Twitter:

“Just brilliant with accuracy, speed and his biggest weapon, that arm ball going straight on a turner. Axar has been a real find for India in Tests. #PinkBallTest.”

Apart from Axar Patel, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also picked up 3 for 26 in 16 overs to help India roll over England for a paltry 112 in 48.4 overs.

India legend Sachin Tendulkar also praised Axar Patel. With reference to the 25th over of England’s innings in which he trapped England half-centurion Zak Crawley, Tendulkar wrote:

“What an over from Axar! Best one of the match so far.!”

Axar Patel joins an illustrious list with second five-for.

With his second five-wicket haul in as many Tests, Axar Patel became only the third Indian bowler to take five-fors in both his first two games in the longest format of the game.

Mohammad Nissar (1932-1933) and Narendra Hirwani (1988) are the only other Indian bowlers to achieve the feat before Axar Patel.

Moreover, the 27-year-old has become the first Indian spinner to claim a five-wicket haul in a day-night Test. Ishant Sharma had picked up a five-for in India’s first-ever pink-ball Test, doing so against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in November 2019.

Earlier in the series, Axar Patel claimed 5 for 60 in the second innings of the second Test in Chennai to help India beat England by 317 runs to draw parity.

In the ongoing pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad, Rohit Sharma’s led India's response to England's 112 with a half-century after the hosts lost Shubman Gill for 11 and Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck.

Gill top-edged a short ball from Jofra Archer, while Pujara was trapped lbw by left-arm spinner Jack Leach. Before the close of play, captain Virat Kohli was cleaned up by Leach as India reached 99-3 at stumps.

India will look to eke out a significant first-innings advantage and put pressure on the visitors. The hosts need to win the series to reach the final of the inaugural World Test Championship final.

Published 24 Feb 2021, 22:25 IST
India vs England 2021 England Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Sanjay Manjrekar Axar Patel India vs England 2021 Teams & Squads
