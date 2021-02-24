Watch: Axar Patel dismisses danger man Zak Crawley

India have been all over the visitors, as Axar Patel picked up his second wicket in the form of England's Zak Crawley. The left-arm spinner got yet another LBW decision as he is proving to be a threat on this pitch.

The visitors had a hard time reading Axar Patel in the first session. Crawley too was a victim after having hit a half-century.

Axar Patel got two balls to turn square, creating doubt in Crawley's mind. Thus, the England opener went to play the third ball for the spin and left a gap between the bat and the pad. The ball held its line and struck him right in front. Crawley knew he was a dead duck and didn't even bother to review it.

Click here for the video of Axar Patel dismissing Zak Crawley.

England seemed to have got the better batting conditions as they won the toss. The visitors once again looked to put up a huge total on the board. However, this time, the hosts were ready with their plans in place and kept on taking wickets at regular intervals.

Although the visitors scored a decent 81 runs in the first session, they lost four big wickets. There were a few eyebrows raised when Team India played three spinners in the pink-ball Test. But, with the ball turning square on Day 1, this move is now looking like a masterstroke.

Axar Patel's round-arm action always makes him a threat on any wicket that offers help to the spinners. The batsmen have to predict whether the ball will turn or go straight on.

After a five-wicket haul on debut, Axar Patel is surely repaying the faith shown in him by the selectors. Team India will look to restrict England to as low a score as possible, knowing that they might have to bat last on the wicket.

With so much action already taking place in the first session, things could only get more interesting under the lights. It remains to be seen how both the teams approach the next session, given that the game has moved so fast already.