BCCI asks ECB to prepone Test series for larger IPL window 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly made a late request to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to rejig the upcoming 5-Test series between India and England. The attempt is aimed at ensuring a larger window for the postponed IPL 2021 season to be staged.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI has called for the preponement of the series by a week. The request was made earlier this week and the ECB is yet to respond.

The first Test between the two heavyweights is scheduled to begin on August 4 at Trent Bridge. It will be followed by Tests at Lord's (August 12-16), Headingley (August 25-29), The Oval (September 2-6) and Old Trafford (September 10-14). The BCCI's request involves starting each of the remaining Tests a week earlier.

IPL 2021 was halted mid-way through the season after the tournament bio-secure bubble was breached in May. Multiple COVID-19 cases were reported, starting with players from the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings on May 3.

Although the BCCI hasn't confirmed a date for the resumption of the tournament, some reports have stated that authorities are looking at potentially staging IPL 2021 just ahead of the T20 World Cup in mid-October.

The BCCI firmly believes they can squeeze in the remaining 31 games if the England Tests conclude by September 7. The board is also prepared to include several double-headers to complete the IPL in time. Notably, the UK is also the frontrunner to host the remainder of the cash-rich league.

Will the BCCI manage to stage IPL 2021 this year?

If the BCCI gets the nod from the ECB, it could put a spanner into the latter's already complicated plans for the rest of the year. The ECB will have to undergo the rigmarole of dealing with broadcast rights, tickets and bubble arrangements.

Moreover, a preponement will also mean that there will be only a week-long gap between The Hundred and the Test series, resulting in limited time for England's Test players to prepare for the inaugural competition.

