IND vs ENG 2021: BCCI to decide about sending backups after Washington Sundar injury

The BCCI are yet to decide whether or not to send backup players to England after Washington Sundar's injury reportedly ruled him out of the Test series. The young all-rounder's finger injury was aggravated when a delivery from Mohammed Siraj hit him during the practice game between India and the County Select XI.

Although Sundar took the field later during the match, reports have suggested he won't be fit to take part in the Test series against England. This means that India have already lost their third player to injury on the tour after Shubman Gill and backup bowler Avesh Khan had already been ruled out.

A BCCI official told TOI that they are considering options who could be sent as replacements but nothing concrete has been decided yet. The official also stated that if at all the players are to be sent, then they will be selected from those present in Sri Lanka.

"We will see if replacements are needed to be sent to England immediately. There are many factors that need to be taken into consideration. Travel restrictions is one such thing. If players are indeed sent then it will be from the batch that is in Sri Lanka at the moment," the source said.

Bubble-to-bubble transfer isn't possible: BCCI official

The BCCI official stated that Sri Lanka is on the 'red list' of the UK government and sending players from there could potentially be an issue. They might need to do a hard quarantine mandated by the UK government as bubble-to-bubble transfers will not be possible. The official said that the final call regarding the players to be sent will be taken by the selectors.

"Sri Lanka is also on the 'Red List' for the UK government. The board is figuring out logistical challenges before taking a call. Bubble-to-bubble transfer isn't possible. Selectors will decide how many players are needed to be sent if need arises. If Sri Lanka is moved to the 'Amber List' next week, then things will get easier," the BCCI official concluded.

