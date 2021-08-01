IND vs ENG 2021: BCCI shares the first look of Trent Bridge pitch for India-England Test series opener

The BCCI has shared a first look of the Trent Bridge pitch, to be used for the opening India-England Test that will begin on Wednesday (August 4). The track is sporting some heavy grass, making it almost indistinguishable from the rest of the ground.

Although one would expect some of it to be shaved ahead of the Test, the first-look doesn't bode well for Virat Kohli's men as of now. Trent Bridge has been India's most successful venue over the years, and a welcome like this could be part of the English ploy to end that trend.

A look at the wicket three days out from the 1st Test at Trent Bridge.



Thoughts 🤔#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/hcUrP3NzbX — BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2021

Since England's 4-1 thumping in India in February, the pitch and match conditions have been the talk of the town. England only won the first Test where the Chennai wicket didn't support any turn or bounce for India's spinners. From thereon, however, the hosts presented rank-turners, helping R. Ashwin and Axar Patel run havoc and win four consecutive games.

The pitches had courted immense criticism from English pundits who called it 'unfair'. However, skipper Joe Root has said England will not return the favor with green tops and instead will provide 'very good' cricketing wickets. It will be interesting to see if that claim materializes.

India have won three Test matches at Trent Bridge. On their last tour here in 2018, the only win came at this ground. Virat Kohli missed his fourth century of the tour by 3 runs with his knock of 97. He was well-supported by Ajinkya Rahane's 81 and India put up 329 in the first innings.

England couldn't recover at all as a five-wicket haul by Hardik Pandya in their first dig, followed by a magnificent century by Kohli and a fifer by Jasprit Bumrah, propelled India to a 203-run victory. This was also the game where Rishabh Pant made his debut, announcing himself with a six on his 2nd ball.

Full schedule of India's tour of England

A big hello 👋 from Trent Bridge. Our venue for the 1st Test against England.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/79cVVcf3JH — BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2021

1st Test: August 4-8, Trent Bridge, 3:30 PM IST

2nd Test: August 12-16, Lord's, 3:30 PM IST

3rd Test: August 25-29, Headingly, 3:30 PM IST

4th Test: September 2-6, Kennington Oval, 3:30 PM IST

5th Test: September 10-14, Old Trafford, 3:30 PM IST

