IND vs ENG 2021: "Bloody frustrating these isolation rules"- Ravi Shastri relieved to have his 'right hand back in the house'

Ravi Shastri was delighted to have bowling coach Bharat Arun back in Team India's setup after the latter went through 10 days of isolation. India's head coach described Arun as his 'right hand.'

Shastri also took to Twitter to vent his frustration regarding quarantine protocols. The 59-year-old Tweeted:

"My right hand back in the house. Looking fitter and stronger after being in isolation for 10 days even though testing negative all the way. Bloody frustrating these isolation rules. 2 jabs of the vaccine has to be trusted."

My right hand back in the house. Looking fitter and stronger after being in isolation for 10 days even though testing negative all the way. Bloody frustrating these isolation rules. 2 jabs of the vaccine has to be trusted #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/4Gukf0F9Pg — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 24, 2021

Along with Bharat Arun, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran also rejoined the Indian squad in Durham. The trio were deemed to be in close contact with assistant coach Dayanand Garani, who tested positive for COVID-19 around a week ago. The trio didn't test positive, but had to spend 10 days in isolation as per norms.

"Noisier dressing room already"- Ravi Shastri after Rishabh Pant rejoins the Indian squad

Covid return back in the house. Brilliant. Noisier dressing room already @RishabhPant17 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/VQQCMiNKDq — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 22, 2021

Ravi Shastri also welcomed back Rishabh Pant to the Indian team a few days ago after the wicketkeeper-batsman tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. The Indian coach posted a Tweet stating the chirpy wicketkeeper had already lifted the noise level in the dressing room.

Team India are currently in preparation for the five-match Test series against England that begins on August 4. The side got some much-needed match practice under their belt, playing a three-day game against a County Select XI.

The match ended in a draw, with KL Rahul making his case to feature in the first Test. The Karnataka batsman smashed a century and could be in line to make an appearance in the middle order if Ajinkya Rahane fails to recover from his hamstring injury.

With the ball, Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for Team India, returning with figures of 3-22 in his 15 overs in the first innings. However, the 33-year-old only seems to have an outside chance of featuring in the playing XI.

It remains to be seen whether Ravi Shastri can guide the Indian team to its first Test series win in England since 2007.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Parimal Dagdee