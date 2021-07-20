IND vs. ENG 2021: Injuries behind Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane's absence from County XI practice match, reveals BCCI

Ending speculation about Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane's absence from the ongoing warm-up match in Durham, the BCCI has confirmed that both senior players have suffered minor injuries and are currently resting.

Skipper Virat Kohli had a 'stiff back' on Monday and was advised to rest from the three-day clash against a County XI. Rahane, on the other hand, sustained a 'mild swelling' on his left upper hamstring.

The duo is being monitored by the BCCI's medical team and is expected to be fit by the time of the first India-England Test.

"Captain Virat Kohli felt some stiffness in his back on late Monday evening and he has been advised rest from the three-day first-class warm-up game by the BCCI Medical Team," read an official statement by the BCCI.

"Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has mild swelling around his left upper hamstring. This has been addressed by an injection. He is not available for the three-day first-class warm-up game. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him, and he is expected to fully recover well in time for the first Test against England starting from 4th August at Nottingham."

🚨 Updates regarding Team India’s three-day warm-up game in Durham.https://t.co/jkloxEOmda — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2021

The BCCI also revealed the reason behind Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan playing for the County XI.

"The ECB made a request to the Indian team management to let two players from the Indian contingent play for County Select XI after some of their players were deemed to be unavailable either due to injury or close contacts of a Covid-19 positive person. Accordingly, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan have been made available to play for their team."

Rohit Sharma leading the team in Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane's absence

Limited-overs vice-captain and senior opening batter Rohit Sharma is leading Team India in Durham in Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane's absence. Hanuma Vihari and KL Rahul have replaced them in the middle order.

Sharma won the toss, elected to bat first, and put up a 33-run stand with Mayank Agarwal. However, both openers got out in quick succession for 9 and 28 runs, respectively.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Vihari both played sturdy knocks but got out after scoring in the 20s.

KL Rahul, who is also keeping the wickets in the game, has looked in the best touch. He reached his half-century in just 75 balls and, at the time of writing, is smoothly resurrecting India's innings alongside all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

