"Great chance for me to test myself against one of the best teams in the world" - Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone has been buzzing ahead of his much-awaited ODI debut against India on Friday.

England confirmed on Thursday that Liam Livingstone will make his ODI debut in the second match of the three-match series against India. The 27-year-old comes into the side after captain Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings were ruled out due to injuries.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) shared a video of Liam Livingstone ahead of his ODI debut. The right-hander explained that he is relishing the prospect of coming up against one of the "best teams in the world".

“They played some really good cricket this series and at the back end of the T20I series and the ODI. It is a great chance for me to test myself against one of the best teams in the world,” Livingstone said.

Liam Livingstone, who was part of England’s T20I squad as well, didn’t get a look in during the five matches. He was also overlooked for the first ODI, but finally gets his chance after two of his teammates were ruled out due to injuries. Livingstone is hopeful the duo will recover in time for the IPL.

“It is obviously not nice to see teammates getting injured but fingers crossed they are not quite serious as they could have been so. Speedy recovery for them too, hopefully, they will be back before the IPL,” Livingstone added.

“My turn to go and perform for England” - Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone has represented England in two T20Is. But his last international appearance came in 2017 against South Africa. Liam Livingstone admitted getting into the England white-ball side is no easy feat when asked to share his experience of spending so much time on the sidelines.

“It is not just any other team that you are trying to get into, the team is world champion and probably the best white-ball side in the world at the moment. So, it is not something that you just walk-in to and I guess being around the group makes you more familiar and comfortable. I really enjoyed my time being around the group even though I’ve not been playing. Now, it is my turn to go and perform for England," Livingstone said.

Liam Livingstone made the England squad, courtesy of his stellar showing in the Big Bash League. He scored 426 runs for the Perth Scorchers at a strike rate of 133.96, with his team making it to the final of the competition. His handy off-breaks were an asset too as Livingstone picked up five wickets in the T20 tournament.

Ahead of the second ODI against India, Liam Livingstone admitted he is targeting a place in England’s World Cup squads.

“Anytime you get an opportunity, it is up to you to take. There are two World Cups coming so really exciting cricket coming up for England and hopefully, I can take my chance,” he concluded.

It is unclear where Liam Livingstone will bat in his ODI debut. He is likely to slot in the middle-order in Morgan's absence.

