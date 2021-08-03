IND vs ENG 2021: “Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane will need to score runs if India want to play five bowlers” - Aakash Chopra

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has opined that the struggling duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will need to be among the runs for India to play five bowlers in England.

Pujara and Rahane have been battling poor form for an elongated stretch of time. While Pujara averages 28 in his last 18 Tests, Rahane has a similar Test average in 11 Tests since the start of 2020.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra admitted that Pujara and Rahane’s form are definitely areas of worry for India. He stated:

“There are two areas of concern for India - Pujara’s WTC form is one. He is a gun player and, in Test matches, he is very significant to India’s fortunes. But he is averaging only 28 in his last 18 Test matches. It has been a long time since he has scored a Test hundred. He is a very important player for India but hasn’t scored runs.”

“Same can be said about Rahane. He hasn’t scored a lot of runs in England although everyone remembers that hundred at Lord’s, which was a beautiful one. Pujara had also struck a century on India’s previous tour to England (in 2018). Both Pujara and Rahane will need to score runs if India want to play five bowlers in England. Their form will be critical in determining Team India’s playing combination,” he added.

"It’s unfair on rahane & pujara players. They have put their bodies & hearts on the line for Indian cricket for years,particularly in last 6 months. In my view, a whispering campaign has been started against them.Tell me who has scored consistently in last 6-8 months."- Gavaskar — K I R A N 🇮🇳 (@Kiran_reddy_k) August 3, 2021

Completely ready and fit to play: Ajinkya Rahane

Team India’s vice-captain Rahane had missed the three-day practice fixture in Durham owing to a niggle. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the first Test against England, he asserted that he is fit and ready to go. Rahane informed:

“I had a small niggle but I'm fully fit now. Whatever the physios and trainers asked me to do, I completed that in the training sessions. I’m looking forward to the Test match. I’m fully prepared.”

“Preparation has been really good so far for me. Even though I didn't play the warm-up game, I was practicing on the sidelines. I had a couple of good practice sessions. Completely ready and fit to play,” he added.

India will face England in the first Test of the five-match series from August 4 in Nottingham.

