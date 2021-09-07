"Credit should be given to the team" - Inzamam-ul-Haq lauds India's comeback in the fourth Test

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq praised the manner in which India staged their comeback in the fourth Test at The Oval. The visitors were bowled out for 191 on the first day, but bounced back to eventually win the Test by a margin of 157 runs.

What a test match!!! Great effort from boys to pull it off @BCCI pic.twitter.com/SYybcGjt4P — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 6, 2021

Inzamam noted the impressive way in which the current Indian team is performing overseas. Under Virat Kohli's captaincy, winning overseas has become a habit, something which was only a luxury in previous eras. The team have racked up successive series wins in Australia and are on the cusp of attaining their first series triumph in England since 2007. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam said:

"The way Indan team is playing, especially overseas, the credit should be given to the team. They were all out for 191 in the first innings and then the way they played in the next four days, for that the credit should be given to the team."

After being bowled out for 191 in the first innings, the team bounced back brilliantly despite England registering a 99-run lead. A century from Rohit Sharma (127) and vital contributions from the rest of the entourage enabled them to post a target of 368 for England to chase in the fourth innings. The hosts ultimately fell quite some way short after a good start, with almost every Indian bowler contributing to the wickets column.

Virat Kohli managed his team brilliantly: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam pointed out how the Indian team is currently a blend of experienced and young players, and lauded Kohli for the way he is managing the unit. He also noted how Kohli always had his spirits up even during times when the game was not going in India's favor. Inzamam added:

"When a team makes a comeback, winning a game after being the underdogs at a stage, the captain has a huge hand in that. Virat Kohli managed his team brilliantly, he has a mix of youngsters and experienced players, but he managed them all really well. He was not demoralized at any moment of time in this Test, even after being bowled out 191. The captain's body language is reflected in the team."

Team India wrapped up proceedings in London with two wins out of two and will now head to Manchester to play the final Test of the series. They hold a slender 2-1 lead over the hosts.

