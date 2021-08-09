IND vs ENG 2021: "Crucial for Kohli, Pujara, Rahane to perform" - Saba Karim

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim believes it is crucial for players like Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane to make telling contributions consistently. The trio have been out of form for a while and that has certainly put pressure on the rest of the Indian batting line-up.

Saba Karim feels that although India's lower middle-order and tail bailed them out of trouble at Trent Bridge, that may not be the case every time. Karim is of the opinion that if India are to do well in the series, these three batsmen will need to score consistently.

Speaking on the YouTube show 'Khelneeti', Saba Karim explained how crucial it is for the Indian team to see Kohli, Pujara and Rahane score big runs.

"It is very important for your experienced players to contribute. Here your middle-order and lower-order contributed with crucial runs and the situation was similar in Australia. So it is important that our No.3, No.4 and No.5 should contribute. Atleast 2 of these 3 players should contribute then India will be in a stronger position. So it will be crucial for this trio to perform or else the pressure on the Indian team will increase," Saba Karim stated.

R Ashwin can get a chance depending on the conditions: Saba Karim

Saba Karim was impressed with the way Indian pacers, especially Shardul Thakur, bowled. Thakur picked up four wickets in the game and gave his side a breakthrough whenever they desperately needed one.

However, Saba Karim is of the opinion that this bowling combination could change depending on the conditions on offer at Lord's. He feels if the pitch stays dry, Ravichandra Ashwin could get a look into the playing XI.

"After a long time India played with four seamers and they had a great contribution. The biggest positive for me is how Shardul Thakur bowled. He picked up big wickets and this combination worked well for India. But they picked this combination because of the conditions. If India feels the wicket is dry in the next Test, R Ashwin can get a chance," Saba Karim concluded.

The second Test between India and England will begin on Thursday at Lord's.

