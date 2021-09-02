IND vs ENG 2021: Deep Dasgupta dissects India's possible combinations for the Oval Test

Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta explained the possible team combinations India can go in with for the Oval Test. The first option that he feels India could opt for is a combination of seven batsmen and four bowlers in which one would be a spinner.

India were bowled out for 78 in the first innings of the Headingley Test. Resultantly, there could be a temptation for them to play the extra batsman in Hanuma Vihari to provide an extra cushion.

In a video on his YouTube channel, this is what Deep Dasgupta had to say:

"One option can be if you play safe with one extra batsman, three seamers and a spinner. The extra batsman would be Hanuma Vihari. Although he hasn't done much of late, he has done well when he has played. So this isn't the first time India has gone in with four bowlers."

Virat Kohli has been keen on maintaining his template of going in with four seamers and Dasgupta feels that is another option with Vihari replacing Ravindra Jadeja. In this regard, he added:

"The second option is to go with all four seamers and play Hanuma Vihari as an out-and-out batsman in place of Jadeja. Ishant Sharma looked a bit tired so Prasidh Krishna or Shardul Thakur can play as the fourth seamer."

Ashwin is the best spinner in the world, deserves to play: Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta feels the third option could be to go in with three seamers and two spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja. Ashwin has not played in the series so far due to the combination and team balance.

But Dasgupta believes Ashwin is the best spinner in the world and should play in the Oval Test.

"Another option is to go in with three seamers and two spinners. Shami, Siraj and Bumrah would be your three seamers. The spin numbers have been good at The Oval in the last five-six years and Ashwin he is the best spinner in the world at the moment. He just deserves to play," Dasgupta concluded.

Only time will tell what combination Team India will go in with for the Oval Test, which is set to begin today (September 2).

Hello and welcome to The Oval. Our venue for the 4th Test against England.



It's been a damp morning so far.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/LmeFqxjGkw — BCCI (@BCCI) August 31, 2021

Edited by Anantaajith Ra