Deep Dasgupta explains why he would pick Suryakumar Yadav over Shreyas Iyer

Deep Dasgupta feels Suryakumar Yadav should play ahead of Shreyas Iyer in the T20 series against England. The former player feels Suryakumar Yadav could be a better pick at the No. 4 slot than his Mumbai teammate.

While Shreyas Iyer has performed well in that position in the last few years, Suryakumar Yadav has found success in the middle order with Mumbai Indians.

In an interaction with Sports Today ahead of the first T20I against England, Deep Dasgupta explained why he feels debutant Suryakumar Yadav should get a chance ahead of Iyer.

"I would play Suryakumar Yadav before Shreyas Iyer. It's just that at No. 4 in T20 cricket, I think Suryakumar Yadav is better suited at this point in time," said Deep Dasgupta.

Suryakumar Yadav is the only uncapped Indian batsman to score 400+ runs in three consecutive IPL seasons. His performances for Mumbai Indians have thrown him into national reckoning, with the 30-year-old finally getting his due with a first national call-up ahead of the England series.

He could be a perfect fit in India’s middle order, as Suryakumar Yadav can bat out the middle overs. He averages more than 50 against spin in the middle overs, scoring runs at 7.7 runs per over. The batsman also plays pace well and is proficient enough to strike a balance between attack and defence.

Although Shreyas Iyer has a solid record for India in T20Is (average of 26.81 at a strike-rate of 130.79), his presence in the middle order could mean too many similar batsmen in the playing XI.

With Virat Kohli coming ahead of him, playing Shreyas Iyer would mean India run the risk of having too many 'anchor' batsmen with similar batting styles.

Deep Dasgupta expects Washington Sundar to act as the third spinner

Deep Dasgupta also predicted Washington Sundar to be a part of the playing XI. The former wicketkeeper expounded how Sundar’s inclusion would help India have multiple bowling options.

"India might go with Washington Sundar and two spinners because if Hardik is bowling, then you can play three spinners. Washington can bowl in the first six overs, so you don't need three seamers. They can still go with three spinners, but I doubt they would. India might go with two spinners as of now because Hardik is not bowling," observed Deep Dasgupta.

India take on England in the first of five T20Is at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 12.