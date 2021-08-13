IND vs ENG 2021: "Did his job of Night Watchman" - Fans roast Ajinkya Rahane for consistent failures

Ajinkya Rahane's disappointing run of form continues as he fails once again, this time on Day 2 of the second Test against England. The Mumbai batsman could only score 1 run off 23 balls as India have lost both him and KL Rahul inside the first two overs.

It was just a normal outswinger by James Anderson, and was a bit low on pace given that he was just opening up with his first delivery. However, it was accurate as well as in the channel of uncertainty. Ajinkya Rahane went to defend the ball but ended up knicking it to the first slip to give England a dream start to their day.

Twitter roasts Ajinkya Rahane for yet another failure

Fans on Twitter trolled Ajinkya Rahane for his poor form and believe he should soon be replaced by other options like Hanuma Vihari and Suryakumar Yadav.

Here is what they had to say:

Ajinkya Rahane remained not out for a day. Can't ask for more. #Engvind — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 13, 2021

Rahane did his job.....of being a night watchman. — Manya (@CSKian716) August 13, 2021

Rahane is a baffling batter to understand. Gets a match defining hundred when you least expect it, and then just goes completely missing. Fair to say you'd expect a lot more from someone who has played 75+ Tests. #ENGvIND — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) August 13, 2021

I'm a team man

When team needs me, I sit with them in dressing room. - Rahane — S (@viroot11) August 13, 2021

Supporting someone in their bad time is alright but it's hilarious the way Gavaskar feels that the talks about Ajinkya Rahane's form are all made up.



Not only he isn't scoring runs, ye is also looking unsure and finding ways to throw wickets. Sunny G has lost his objectivity! — Ricky talks cricket (@CricRicky) August 13, 2021

I understand Rahane rates Anderson very highly. But he seems to be under some spell while facing him. Good outswinger and a nervous poke. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) August 13, 2021

As a batter it's always easier to identify your weaknesses because those can be quantified easily. With Rahane, he seems to find new ones every time he bats. As much as he might want to say that he is a team man I'm not sure how long the team can carry such passengers #IndvsEng — Shashwat Kumar (@Shashwat_68) August 13, 2021

Pant and Jadeja are batting for Pujara and Rahane’s place in the team. — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) August 13, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane is the luckiest player on the Indian team. He has never been a reliable player but is still on the indian roster. We need to find a replacement.

Below are his stats @BCCI #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/hlgsdGlRMH — Sunil Reddy (@Sunil_Reddy) August 13, 2021

Rahane joins the party — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) August 13, 2021

Not long ago, Ajinkya Rahane hit a sensational hundred in the Boxing Day Test and had captained India in the absence of Virat Kohli to a sensational series win Down Under.

Many had wanted him to be India's Test captain and he was also India's top-scorer in the World Test Championship. But the way he has been getting out is a cause for concern.

Rahane no longer seems to be Mr. Dependable for Team India and is now under serious pressure to score runs in the second innings. If he fails once more, we might see some changes in India's middle-order.

India will hope that Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant will be able to take them to a decent enough first innings. England, on the other hand, will feel confident about the way the day has begun for them and will back themselves to take the remaining wickets as soon as possible.

