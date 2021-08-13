IND vs ENG 2021: "Did his job of Night Watchman" - Fans roast Ajinkya Rahane for consistent failures

Ajinkya Rahane's disappointing run of form continues as he fails once again, this time on Day 2 of the second Test against England. The Mumbai batsman could only score 1 run off 23 balls as India have lost both him and KL Rahul inside the first two overs.
It was just a normal outswinger by James Anderson, and was a bit low on pace given that he was just opening up with his first delivery. However, it was accurate as well as in the channel of uncertainty. Ajinkya Rahane went to defend the ball but ended up knicking it to the first slip to give England a dream start to their day.
Twitter roasts Ajinkya Rahane for yet another failure
Fans on Twitter trolled Ajinkya Rahane for his poor form and believe he should soon be replaced by other options like Hanuma Vihari and Suryakumar Yadav.
Here is what they had to say:
Not long ago, Ajinkya Rahane hit a sensational hundred in the Boxing Day Test and had captained India in the absence of Virat Kohli to a sensational series win Down Under.
Many had wanted him to be India's Test captain and he was also India's top-scorer in the World Test Championship. But the way he has been getting out is a cause for concern.
Rahane no longer seems to be Mr. Dependable for Team India and is now under serious pressure to score runs in the second innings. If he fails once more, we might see some changes in India's middle-order.
India will hope that Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant will be able to take them to a decent enough first innings. England, on the other hand, will feel confident about the way the day has begun for them and will back themselves to take the remaining wickets as soon as possible.