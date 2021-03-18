“Doesn't have to be a do-or-die situation for you to bring your best” - Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli has asked the team to take pride in playing for the country every time and not wait for a do-or-die opportunity to bring out their best.

Speaking after losing the toss and being asked to bat again, Virat Kohli admitted that his side’s body language wasn’t all that great in the last match. He said:

“Take pride in getting the job done for the team (advice to the team). I think last game our body language wasn't up to the mark and we discussed that in the team meeting. It doesn't have to be a do-or-die situation for you to bring your best on the field. Playing for your country is a great honour.”

“Batting and bowling is easier, fielding is a selfless act. You really need to be in the best frame of mind to put your best effort to save that one run for the team. Today is another challenge for us batting first, and we are really looking forward to it,” Virat Kohli further added.

The fourth T20I is a must-win game for India. They have lost their matches batting first and the only game they won was when Virat Kohli called correctly in the second T20I. India chased with ease in that match, but in the third game, they were hammered brutally.

England choose to bowl in the fourth T20I.



What target will India set for them?#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/gZNbbJuA2R — ICC (@ICC) March 18, 2021

Our record hasn't been too bad batting first: Virat Kohli

Even though the chasing teams have won all the three matches in the T20I series so far, Virat Kohli asserted that India are happy to bat first on a surface which looked a very good one.

Virat Kohli said:

“Pretty happy (Batting first). We were always willing to challenge ourselves, and probably would have done the opposite when we won the toss. Our record hasn't been too bad in the recent past batting first, we just want to improve on every aspect. Tougher to set a total when you don't know how the pitch will play out, but this pitch looks the best of the series. Harder and more even.”

On the changes to the team, Virat Kohli informed:

“One forced change and one to give an opportunity: Rahul Chahar is going to get a chance to play in place of Yuzvendra Chahal. And Ishan Kishan has a groin strain the other night when he dived at fine leg the other night so Suryakumar Yadav comes in for him."

Earlier, England captain Eoin Morgan, after winning the toss, said that they will chase again. Explaining his decision, he said:

“Throughout the series, the side that has chased has won. Looks a really good wicket, looks a lot harder and well put together. The challenge of setting a total is always unnerving, depending on how you start in the first ten overs of the first innings. Earlier in the series, there was the dew element. Both sides have bowled better in the first innings.”

On his team’s success and consistency, Morgan added:

“We never strive to become No. 1 in the world. Everything is building towards the World Cup, it's important for us to continue to learn. We have a talented bunch of guys outside the XI. There a lot of guys missing out that could be easily playing.”

4th T20I. India XI: R Sharma, KL Rahul, V Kohli, R Pant, S Iyer, S Yadav, H Pandya, W Sundar, S Thakur, B Kumar, R Chahar https://t.co/gZOVA4nRvv #INDvENG — ICC Live Scores (@ICCLive) March 18, 2021

4th T20I. England XI: J Roy, J Buttler, D Malan, J Bairstow, E Morgan, B Stokes, S Curran, J Archer, C Jordan, A Rashid, M Wood https://t.co/gZOVA4nRvv #INDvENG — ICC Live Scores (@ICCLive) March 18, 2021

England went in with an unchanged side for the fourth T20I, a win in which will give them an unassailable 3-1 series lead.