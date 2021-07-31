IND vs ENG 2021: "England is where the nightmare could begin for India"- Brad Hogg

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg believes India will need to start well against England if they want to keep their hopes alive of making it to the next World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India have struggled in English conditions and for that reason, Brad Hogg feels the series against England is of huge importance. If India don't start well, they might be under pressure to win the required number of games to qualify for the final and will always be playing catch-up.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg explained why the England vs India series holds significance for both teams.

"India have 19 games, out of which they will need to win 13 games to get into the WTC final. They are playing western teams on their home soil where they have got a huge advantage. But away, England is where their nightmare could begin. If they don't start well against England, they will be on the backfoot early and will have to catch up," Brad Hogg stated.

India series will decide England's fate for WTC final: Brad Hogg

As far as England are concerned, Brad Hogg believes the two big series for them will be at home against India and then the all-important Ashes away to Australia. Hogg feels England will need to dominate India at home and beat Australia in at least two games to make a strong case for themselves in the WTC final.

"England will play India and this is what I feel will decide their fate whether they will play the WTC final after two years or not. If they can dominate India, win four out of the five Test matches and not allow India to win, have a draw in the fifth Test, that sets them up perfectly. They then have to beat Australia at least twice on their home soil to have a chance of reaching the WTC final," Brad Hogg concluded.

The first Test between India and England will begin on August 4 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Edited by Prem Deshpande