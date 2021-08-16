"Why is he favored so much?" - Fans on Twitter divided over Rishabh Pant's early wicket at Lord's

India's last ray of hope for taking a match-winning lead at Lord's, Rishabh Pant, got out for just 22 in the third innings of the second Test. His dismissal came in the 86th over against pacer Ollie Robinson, as he edged a typical good-length ball in the 4th-stump channel to the wicketkeeper.

The wicketkeeper-batsman started the day on an overnight score of 14. He was circumspect in his approach - defending the ball under his eye, denying singles to his partner Ishant Sharma and only taking calculated risks. He hit a boundary as well, a powerful smack through extra cover against James Anderson.

But Rishabh Pant's disappointing dismissal left India reeling at 194-7 with a lead of only 167 runs.

As expected, the dismissal drew wide-ranging reactions from fans on Twitter. While some defended him, acknowledging that they can't expect a "miracle" from him every day, others simply labeled the youngster "overrated".

The following are the best of these reactions:

😭



Just as he was starting to get going, Rishabh Pant is caught behind for 22 off a Robinson delivery.



🇮🇳 - 194/7 (85.3)#ENGvIND — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 16, 2021

Rishabh pant is out. England is secured #ENGvIND — ArunKumarVC (@vc_arunMDU2000) August 16, 2021

Rishabh Pant will have to pay for my therapy #ENGvIND — Radha (@radhalathgupta) August 16, 2021

Rishabh Pant is an overrated player. He has not impressed in Tests till date after leaving Australia Tour. Now one more wicket keeper is needed in the Indian team. When will Vriddhiman Saha's injury be cured? — Sachin Dalvi 🇮🇳 (@SachInOut) August 16, 2021

Rishabh Pant is a consistent player.

But only for 20 or 30 runs. — Abhijit (@Abhijit49839720) August 16, 2021

Whenever any india players become star overnight like Rishabh pant his downfall starts becuase of his overconfidence — Hamid Ali khan (@Hamid27272911) August 16, 2021

Rishabh Pant single-handedly scored 22 valuable runs and missed his century by just 78 runs which almost won game for his team ;) ;)



but but but Gabba Gabba Gabba legend for a reason#ENGvIND — Akash Purohit (@earthtoakash) August 16, 2021

29, 36, 97, 23, 89*, 91, 11, 58*, 8, 1, 101, 4, 41, 25, 37, 22.



Rishabh Pant's scores in last 10 tests, batting at number 7, since his return in Melbourne.



673 runs at an average of 48.07 & just 4 sub 20 scores.



For someone deemed inconsistent, that's remarkable consistency. — Bubba Gump Shrimp Company (@wildcardgyan) August 16, 2021

Rishabh Pant is like that upsc aspirant who always thinks "mera to nikal hi jaega".#Pant#Rishabpant#ENGvIND@GabbbarSingh — Akhildeep Dixit (@akhildeep_dixit) August 16, 2021

Rishabh Pant's batting average in Test cricket by batting innings:



1st inns - 52.0

2nd inns - 39.9

3rd inns - 18.7

4th inns - 71.8#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/GJmILMgaEe — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) August 16, 2021

Rishabh pant is gone .. can't expect a miracle from him always #IndvsEng — Sai Kiran 🔔 (@sk_kiran16) August 16, 2021

That spoilt my day... Was looking forward to seeing #RishabhPant add a few crucial runs, but not to be...

It's England's match to lose now.#ENGvIND #TeamIndia — Lav Vaid (@lav_vaid) August 16, 2021

So Rishabh Pant gets out after a well played "natural game". — Amrut (@amrutti) August 16, 2021

Thank you Rishabh Pant for the match changing 22. #ENGvIND — ಒಬ್ಬಟ್ಟು | O ₿ ₿ A T T U 🔑 (@pun_sanity) August 16, 2021

Why do none of the commentators speak against Rishabh Pant ever?



Does he know someone at the top? Why is he favored so much?



In 6 years he has only played 46 FC matches (Ishan Kishan 103 matches, Samson 178 matches) — Arpit (@scarneck_arpit) August 16, 2021

Another day, a situation set up for Rishabh Pant, and he has missed his mark.



No hate but the inconsistency in our middle + lower order is bothering me. — Vedant Agrawal (@VedantAgrawaI) August 16, 2021

All eyes on India's tailenders after Rishabh Pant's wicket

Rishabh Pant was the last recognized batsman at the crease for India. After his wicket, attention turned towards the innocuous lower order - comprising of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj - which has been criticized for not contributing enough with the bat.

Speaking ahead of the day's play, former England captain Michael Vaughan had opined that India will have to bat at least 15 overs to pose any challenge to the hosts.

“If India bat 15 overs, then that gives England around 72 overs to chase, maybe 200, 210. Then they are going to have to score at 3 an over. 181 runs have been scored today. The kind of pitch that it is not going to be easy to go flaying the ball to all parts,” Vaughan had said on BBC's Test Match Special podcast.

It will also be interesting to see the English bowlers' approach, considering how Bumrah targeted Anderson with a cocktail of bouncers and yorkers on Sunday.

Edited by Sai Krishna