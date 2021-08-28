"Purge him out! Last match of his career!" - Fans on Twitter slam Ajinkya Rahane as India collapse in Headingley

It was the same old story at Headingley as despite a promising start, India's middle-order of Chteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane tumbled like dominoes to kick off a major collapse.

While both Pujara and Kohli contributed half-centuries, Ajinkya Rahane had to go for just 10. The vice-captain over-committed to an unnecessary poke against James Anderson and edged a fairly harmless, fifth stump delivery to the wicketkeeper.

The dismissal pushed his series tally to 95 runs with the average reeling at a lowly 19.

Naturally, the turn of events drew criticism from fans who called for his immediate replacement. Taking to Twitter, some vented out their ire with memes while others, by simply asking "Why's he still in the team?"

The following are the best of the reactions:

It's all over Now



Rahane is not in touch. Rest him is next One and select mayank or vihari — Niirav Vaishnav (@Niiravvaishnav) August 28, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane after playing 1 good innings with 10 worst innings . @iamFirki pic.twitter.com/57Eo7ZZKN4 — human 🇮🇳 (@HumanScam1992) August 28, 2021

Mediocrity of Kohli, Rahane & Pant is causing India dearly. With current form they don't deserve to be part of the team. Atrocious batting display — Rahul Shrivastava (@RahulAKuS) August 28, 2021

*thinks* Rahane might save the innings.. pic.twitter.com/vQfVdQaoaC — Nakul (@nakulbhatnagar) August 28, 2021

Kohli :- mai jaakr maggi bnara hu, tu bhi aaja jaldi...

Rahane :- bas aagya, masala double rakhna...#INDvsEND #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/1sI9MmKJkP — Rohit Gupta (@rohitgupta1289) August 28, 2021

I don't why #Rahane still in the team???

What is his speciality as a test cricket?

Or even no one else in India to replace him?#INDvEND — Prigith Joseph (@PrigithJ) August 28, 2021

Rahane Time has come to an end



I hope Indian selectors will make a call now #INDvENG — Gauravv (@CrikSpy) August 28, 2021

Former Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane's stats. Played some important knocks for India. #engvsind#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/6cswAPTI2Z — akshit jha (@akshitjha17) August 28, 2021

I wonder how an experienced player like Kohli and Rahane doesn't have awareness of their off stump. Sad 😌 pic.twitter.com/XPgfI0zSnk — Mayur Kenjale (@MayurKenjale1) August 28, 2021

Since the start of England series in 2016, Rahane has averaged 33.77 in 48 Tests - which is roughly two-thirds of his career.

No other Indian top or middle batsman in the last 31 years have averaged under 35 across a 48-Test stretch in his career.#ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 28, 2021

Why don’t we try Hanuma Vihari or somebody else in place of Ajinkya Rahane as his bad forms continues on the overseas and remains constant in subcontinental pitches. Can we have the players on whom we can rely upon and can be consistent #AskTheExpert @SonySportsIndia — Dhruv (@Dhruv0907) August 28, 2021

And by this Rahane might have played last match of his career🙌😍 — Abhi Khade (@khadeabhishek1) August 28, 2021

Rahane thinks if Kohli can give a catch, he can copy him. Shame!!! — George Thachil (@thachil_george) August 28, 2021

That was poor from Rahane — Omar Riaz (@OmarRiaz8) August 28, 2021

Rahane after Playing one good knock in a series. pic.twitter.com/9ewaBv4AEI — Chaitanya (@chaitu_20_) August 28, 2021

Who can replace Ajinkya Rahane in Team India?

While it's been a long time coming, questions about Ajinkya Rahane's replacements will arguably peak after this Test.

The Mumbaikar has given away his starts in similar fashion throughout the series, being too impatient outside off-stump and often finding ways to get out.

It's ultimately for the team management to decide whether it's the right time to move ahead from him. What we can do in the meantime is look at the possible options.

India have as many as five specialist batters waiting in the wings - Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw and Abhimanyu Easwaran - all of whom can play in the middle-order.

While Vihari seems like the most straightforward option, given his experience, India can also opt for someone like Shaw as the more aggressive choice.

Another option could be to go for wholesale changes by bringing back Ravichandran Ashwin, an extra batter in Vihari and then a replacement for Rahane in Shaw to give the team fresh legs to run for the remainder of the series.

It remains to be seen what Team India will eventually choose to do.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar