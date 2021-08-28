"Purge him out! Last match of his career!" - Fans on Twitter slam Ajinkya Rahane as India collapse in Headingley

It was the same old story at Headingley as despite a promising start, India's middle-order of Chteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane tumbled like dominoes to kick off a major collapse.
While both Pujara and Kohli contributed half-centuries, Ajinkya Rahane had to go for just 10. The vice-captain over-committed to an unnecessary poke against James Anderson and edged a fairly harmless, fifth stump delivery to the wicketkeeper.
The dismissal pushed his series tally to 95 runs with the average reeling at a lowly 19.
Naturally, the turn of events drew criticism from fans who called for his immediate replacement. Taking to Twitter, some vented out their ire with memes while others, by simply asking "Why's he still in the team?"
Who can replace Ajinkya Rahane in Team India?
While it's been a long time coming, questions about Ajinkya Rahane's replacements will arguably peak after this Test.
The Mumbaikar has given away his starts in similar fashion throughout the series, being too impatient outside off-stump and often finding ways to get out.
It's ultimately for the team management to decide whether it's the right time to move ahead from him. What we can do in the meantime is look at the possible options.
India have as many as five specialist batters waiting in the wings - Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw and Abhimanyu Easwaran - all of whom can play in the middle-order.
While Vihari seems like the most straightforward option, given his experience, India can also opt for someone like Shaw as the more aggressive choice.
Another option could be to go for wholesale changes by bringing back Ravichandran Ashwin, an extra batter in Vihari and then a replacement for Rahane in Shaw to give the team fresh legs to run for the remainder of the series.
It remains to be seen what Team India will eventually choose to do.