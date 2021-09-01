"He may require rest" - Danish Kaneria suggests dropping Rishabh Pant for Wriddhiman Saha ahead of fourth Test 

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has expressed concern over Rishabh Pant's current form. He has tipped Wriddhiman Saha to replace him for the fourth Test at The Oval.

Rishabh Pant began his Test career in England in 2018 and departed the island nation with a maiden century as well as record-clinching numbers behind the wickets. His second trip this year has not been ideal, however, especially with the bat. Pant has only mustered a high score of 37 so far in the series across three Tests. The left-hander has often been criticized for not adapting well to English conditions and playing reckless strokes well outside of his body.

While assessing the potential changes India could make to their playing XI at the Oval, Danish Kaneria suggested that dropping Pant would not be as harsh a decision as it seems to be. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

"Rishabh Pant no doubt, is a brilliant cricketer, everybody gets form and loses form and if he is rested to regain his form back, does not mean he is out of the team altogether. I think it's time now for Wriddhiman Saha to take the gloves."

Pant is not able to play his natural game: Danish Kaneria

Kaneria lauded Pant's recent exploits, which came against Australia (away) and England (home) earlier this year, but feels that he is being restricted while playing in English conditions. Pant has been standing outside the crease to negate the ball's movement, but is still facing trouble with his footwork and shot selection.

"Rishabh Pant had a good tour of Australia, played well in the home series (against England) as well but since then he is struggling with form. He is not able to play his natural game, he is trying to score runs by stepping outside the crease."

Wriddhiman Saha last played in the infamous Adelaide Test following which Rishabh Pant was given wicket-keeping duties. Kaneria claimed that Saha is an excellent option as he is a much more stable and reliable batsman and can hang around with the tail to add precious runs.

"Wriddhiman Saha is available for the Indian team, has the time come to give him a chance because he seems like a steady player and is a brilliant wicket-keeper as well. It seems like he can stay at the crease, can provide runs if India need like 50-60 runs down the end, so Saha can make it into the playing XI," Kaneria concluded.

Hello and welcome to The Oval. Our venue for the 4th Test against England.



It's been a damp morning so far.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/LmeFqxjGkw — BCCI (@BCCI) August 31, 2021

India will be assessing their team combination and personnel as they face England in the fourth Test of the series, starting tomorrow (September 2) at The Oval. The series is locked at 1-1 with two Tests to go.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra