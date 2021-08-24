"I'd be amazed if Ashwin doesn't play this week" - Michael Vaughan predicts India will play 2 spinners in the third Test 

Former England captain Michael Vaughan expects to see Ravichandran Ashwin return to India's playing eleven for the third Test. The off-spinner was not selected for the first two Tests of the series as India went ahead with four seamers.

What a test match!! 2 days on the bounce now!! #INDvENG Top team effort and well done to all the boys🤩🤩👌👌 — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 16, 2021

Vaughan feels Ishant Sharma could be the bowler who has to give way for Ashwin's inclusion in the team. Sharma replaced Shardul Thakur in the Lord's Test after the latter suffered a hamstring injury.

Team India have a full squad to choose their final eleven for the third Test, with Shardul Thakur also deemed available for selection following his recovery.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Vaughan said:

"It looks like it's a very good week, it's going to be very dry, nice and sunny so I'd be amazed if Ashwin doesn't play this week. I think they will go with three pacers and two spinners, and I think that will be the right call at Headingley, it also packs the batting. Play your three out and out, outstanding quick bowlers. Maybe Ishant Sharma would miss out even though he bowled a nice spell on the last day at Lord's."

The former batsman firmly believes that spin could play a part as the Test match progresses in Leeds. He also spoke about how fickle conditions can be at Headingley. While the surface stays true over the course of five days, the overhead weather often determines the fate of the game. Vaughan added:

"The last few years after seeing the England team play there and even county cricket, it's got quite a bit of spin. You can get a bit of spin. It generally comes on Day 3, 4 and 5 but spin can play a part at Leeds."

I wouldn't have any ounce of worry going up to R Ashwin: Michael Vaughan

When asked about how he would potentially speak to Ashwin in case he misses out for the third Test in a row, Vaughan claimed that the best interests of the team always come ahead. He said if it were his job, he would not have any worries informing Ashwin that he would not be part of the playing eleven, especially since India have been playing well without his services.

Vaughan explained:

"Virat Kohli is a tough captain, he will make the right decision for what he believes is the right team this week. I don't think Virat, and I, would have any ounce of worry going up to R Ashwin and saying 'you're not playing' if I felt it was right for the team."

The third Test between India and England will take place at Headingley, Leeds, starting tomorrow (August 25). The visitors currently hold a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.

