IND vs ENG 2021: "I felt as good as ever in this series" - James Anderson confident of playing another summer

England fast bowler James Anderson continues to set the benchmark for the next generation of seamers through his stunning longevity. At 39, Anderson is still England's most reliable bowler in Tests, going above and beyond to make his side get positive results.

James Anderson was also Joe Root's go-to bowler during the India series, outfoxing the tourists' reputed batting order. The right-arm seamer ended the curtailed Test series with 15 scalps in eight innings at 24.66. Notably, he kept Indian skipper Virat Kohli silent and dismissed him twice, including once for a golden duck.

James Anderson said it didn't seem like he could play all five Tests against India. However, he was raring to feature in the Manchester Test despite a heavy workload at the Oval. The 39-year old revealed that he is feeling in good shape and hit credible speeds.

"I went into this series not expecting to play all five Tests. In recent series we have been able to rotate bowlers a bit more but circumstances have prevented that. It was not ideal bowling a lot of overs in the second innings at the Oval but with a few days of rest and recovery work I am confident I can go again. I have felt as good as ever in this series," Anderson wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

"I have been in a good rhythm, my speeds have been decent, touching 85mph which is more than enough for someone with my skill set. I have really enjoyed new players coming into the team like Ollie Robinson and helping him blossom as a Test cricketer," he added.

Anderson could have had the privilege of playing at his home ground in Manchester had the fifth Test against India not been canceled. However, reports indicate that India were reluctant to play after a support staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

"It looks very manageable to me" - James Anderson on England's upcoming Test schedule

James Anderson reflected on England's Test itinerary, extending from the Ashes this year, the tour of the West Indies in early 2022, followed by hosting New Zealand and South Africa. The veteran Lancashire seamer thinks the break-in between the rest of the series should help him manage the workload.

"Playing another summer obviously means playing this winter’s Ashes. I have a tour to the West Indies in March as well that is in the plans. On Wednesday the fixtures were released for next summer. We have three Tests at the start, then a big gap in the middle to rest and recuperate, and then three Tests at the back end of the summer. It looks very manageable to me. There are obvious doubts over the Ashes tour and a lot of uncertainty about families travelling and quarantine rules," he said.

Also Read

England's tour of Australia in December still hangs in the balance as the visitors are reluctant to comply with quarantine rules. Moreover, if it does go ahead, the Three Lions could be without several of their key players.

It has been a rollercoaster of a series so far! One last push this week 🏏 https://t.co/SH06DBAZrk — James Anderson (@jimmy9) September 8, 2021

Edited by Parimal Dagdee