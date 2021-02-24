“I generally don’t predict but I feel India is the favorite” - Sourav Ganguly on pink-ball Test

Former India captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has picked India as the favorites to win the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad against England.

Both teams head into the third Test with the series level 1-1. But according to some experts, the momentum is with India as they thrashed England in the previous Test in Chennai by 317 runs.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the Test, Sourav Ganguly said:

“Indian cricket has changed a lot and our cricketers have done so well. I am sure if we play well, we are going to win it. I generally don’t predict but I feel India is favourite here.”

The visitors won the toss and chose to bat first in the first Day-Night encounter between India and England. While James Anderson and Jofra Archer were back for England, India brought back Jasprit Bumrah at the expense of Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar for Kuldeep Yadav.

Will miss being at the stadium today ..what an effort it must have been to create this ..pink test was our dream and it's going be the 2nd one in india.hope to see full stands like last time. Under the leadership of Honble Prime minister @narendramodi Amit Shah @AmitShah .. pic.twitter.com/za7vdYHTN0 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 24, 2021

Pink-ball Test is the future of Test cricket: Sourav Ganguly

Sharing his views on Day-Night matches, Sourav Ganguly termed pink-ball Tests as the future of Test cricket. India hosted their maiden pink-ball Test when they faced Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in 2019.

Sourav Ganguly was quoted as saying:

“Pink-ball Test is the future of Test cricket. I remember when we hosted the pink-ball Test vs Bangladesh in Kolkata, it was a jam-packed stadium and the crowd also loved it. Cricketers also enjoy it, so I feel the pink-ball test has a long way to go.”

The Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is the world’s largest cricket stadium, was renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the pink-ball Test between India and England.

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the newly-built Motera Stadium in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju.

The rebuild stadium in Ahmedabad is the largest cricket stadium in the world, with a seating capacity of 1,10,000. There are four dressing rooms with gyms attached.

Praising the stadium, Sourav Ganguly further said:

“It’s really a big day for the Indian cricket. Having such kind of facility is something which itself is saying everything. Motera Stadium is going to create history. We have many upcoming international tournaments and I am sure we’ll stage many matches here, it’s a fantastic stadium.”

#INDvENG | England win toss, choose to bat first against India in the third Test (D/N) at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Gujarat's Motera pic.twitter.com/zo3yaI9I4X — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2021

India need to win the Test series by at least a 2-1 margin to make it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final, while England must win both the remaining Tests to qualify.