"I just get a feeling that he will get another opportunity" - Deep Dasgupta believes Ajinkya Rahane will play the final Test at Old Trafford

Deep Dasgupta reckons that Ajinkya Rahane might get another opportunity when the action moves to Old Trafford for the final match of the series between India and England. Ajinkya Rahane has had an extended run of poor form with the bat. The critics have been loud about dropping him from the side for some time now.

The former India wicketkeeper admitted that Rahane has looked in terrible touch, but felt that India might give him one more opportunity.

“He hasn’t looked good. But I just get a feeling that he will get another opportunity. I think India might go in with this team combination with Ajinkya there. Even though Ajinkya has looked woefully out of form not just out of runs, but out of form as well,” Deep Dasgupta said on BBC’s Test Match Special podcast.

Since Rahane is the vice-captain of the side and has played all four Tests so far, Virat Kohli might decide to continue with him for the final Test, believes Deep Dasgupta.

“Vice-captain of the Indian side. (It is) the last game of the series, he has played the other four matches. So maybe he would want to continue with it.”

Ajinkya Rahane has been in terrible form with the bat recently

Ajinkya Rahane (left) played across a straight delivery and got trapped in front

Ajinkya Rahane has struggled to get going with the bat throughout the series against England. He has averaged a paltry 15.57 across four Tests.

The tally includes a knock of 61 at Lord’s. He has scored just 48 runs from six innings if you leave aside that half-century.

The eight-ball naught he registered in the second innings of the Oval Test was a testimony to the poor touch he finds himself in. Rahane was almost dismissed once, padding up an inswinger. He soon fell, playing all around a straight delivery, and got trapped in front of the stumps.

