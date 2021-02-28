“Thinking about bringing Ahmedabad curator to SCG” – Nathan Lyon hits back at pitch criticism 

Nathan Lyon has said that he would like to bring the curator of the India-England Ahmedabad Test to Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The Australian off-spinner also hit back at the criticism surrounding the spin-friendly pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium that saw England lose the pink-ball Test inside two days.

India crushed England’s hopes of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final with a 10-wicket victory in the pink-ball Test. The match lasted just 842 balls, making it the shortest completed Test since 1934.

Nathan Lyon said that he was awake all night watching the carnage affected by fellow finger-spinners – Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

“I was up all night watching it. It was absolutely brilliant. I’m thinking about bringing that curator out to the SCG. We play on seaming wickets around the world and get bowled out for 47, 60. Nobody ever says a thing (about the pitch).

“But as soon as it starts spinning, everyone in the world seems to start crying about it. I don’t get it. I’m all for it. It was entertaining,” AAP quoted Nathan Lyon.

Nathan Lyon questions England's team composition on a spin-friendly surface

Former England cricketers like Andrew Strauss, Michael Vaughan, David Lloyd and Alastair Cook have criticised the surface prepared by BCCI’s chief groundsman Ashish Bhowmik.

England are also considering lodging a formal complaint against the surface to the ICC.

No winners this week ... My reasons why the @ICC have to act fast to stop India & other teams producing very poor pitches in the future https://t.co/hoxBhFF4fB @TelegraphSport !! #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 26, 2021

However, Nathan Lyon hit back at England’s strategy of playing just one specialist spinner in Jack Leach on a surface that heavily assisted spin bowling.

“The best thing about this Test match that just passed is that England went in with four seamers. That will do me. I don’t need to say any more,” said Nathan Lyon.

Only an England victory in the final Test will open Australia’s path to the final of the inaugural WTC at Lord’s. A draw or an England loss will see India play New Zealand in the WTC final in June.