IND vs ENG 2021: "I am targetting Joe Root's wicket"- Mohammed Siraj

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has made a statement of intent by saying he will be looking to knock off England's best batsman Joe Root when India take on England. Siraj has been a bowler high on confidence after his exploits Down Under.

In the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Mohammed Siraj picked up thirteen wickets and was the highest wicket-taker for the visitors. He was also impressive in the home series against England, where he dismissed Root.

Speaking to TOI, Mohammed Siraj claimed he was ready to take on the challenge that the England batsmen pose.

"Joe Root is England's best batsman. I am targeting his wicket and there are others too who I want to target. I dismissed Root during the home series and he is part of my plan of action. My aim is to take as many wickets for my team as possible."

Confident that India will beat England: Mohammed SIraj

Mohammed Siraj matured as a bowler Down Under and took on the responsibility of leading an inexperienced bowling attack towards the end of the series. He recalled the historic series win that was sealed by beating Australia at the Gabba.

"The Australia series taught me a lot. Playing under Ajju bhaiya (Ajinkya Rahane) was amazing. He backed me a lot. I still get goosebumps when I recall that day. Holding the winning trophy and celebrating with the team is a different feeling altogether."

India haven't won a Test series in England since 2007. But Mohammed Siraj is confident that India will have the resources under Virat Kohli's captaincy to achieve the feat this time.

"I am confident India will beat England under Virat bhaiya's captaincy. I am eager to hold the winning trophy with Virat bhaiya in England. Our team is looking so strong and we are ready for this big series."

The first Test between England and India will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham and will begin on August 4th (Thursday).

