IND vs ENG 2021: "I think India definitely had the upper hand going into the final day" - Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik stated that he felt India were the favorites to chase down the target on the last day and take the lead in the five-match series. Virat Kohli's side needed 157 runs to win with nine wickets in hand going into the fifth day of the first Test against England. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were at the crease with 12 runs in each of their accounts.

The first #ENGvIND Test ends in stalemate after a washout on the final day 🌧



The action moves to Lord's for the second match starting on Thursday, 12 August.#WTC23 pic.twitter.com/RsHu8l0kPt — ICC (@ICC) August 8, 2021

Considering India's valiant 4th innings efforts in recent times, fans and many cricket experts backed Kohli's men to chase down the target. But rain played spoilsport as the entire day was washed out without a single ball being bowled. Eventually, the match ended in a draw.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Dinesh Karthik opined that India would be taking a lot more positives from the first Test. He said:

"I think India definitely had the upper hand going into the final day. India will take a lot more from this match than England would. Overall, Team India played a very good brand of cricket in the first Test."

He also praised the Indian batting department for showing intent. Karthik singled out Jasprit Bumrah as the stand-out bowler in the Test.

"Bumrah set the tone in the first over, setting up Rory Burns the way he did, the bowling unit was good, and I thought the batters came in with a lot of intent in this contest."

Not the ideal ending but a great start to the series. We go again in a few days time 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kbAYM26wpt — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) August 8, 2021

I don’t have a future in red-ball cricket for Team India: Dinesh Karthik

Recently, while speaking on Aakash Chopra's YouTube channel, Dinesh Karthik revealed that he believes his Test career has come to an end. He further added that he does not want to block the chances of a youngster like N Jagadeesan, so he decided not to play Ranji cricket for Tamil Nadu anymore.

“The reason I don’t play red-ball cricket anymore for Tamil Nadu is that it will obstruct the opportunities of N Jagadeesan, and also I don’t have a future in red-ball cricket for India as well.”

Edited by Anantaajith Ra