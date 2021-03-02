"If the ball is spinning too much, you don’t have to think about it" - Ajinkya Rahane

India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has opined that batsmen must not overthink while facing the spinning ball. According to him, it is important to just focus on playing the line of the ball.

Techniques of both Indian and England batsmen came into question after they crumbled on a turning surface in Ahmedabad in the pink-ball Test.

Speaking at a virtual press conference ahead of the fourth Test, Ajinkya Rahane stated that batsmen need to back their defense, whether playing on a spinning or seaming surface. He said:

“When you play on spinning tracks, you have to play the line, and you know that. We haven’t played so many games in India in the last two-three years. Whether you play on a seaming wicket or a spinning wicket, it is also about playing that line. If the ball is spinning too much, you don’t have to think about it. You just play the line. If you miss the ball, you miss the ball, that’s it. It is all about backing your defence and your ability on spinning or seaming wicket is the key. That’s what we follow.”

However, Rahane did admit that the challenge of playing with the pink ball was of a completely different level, as the ball was skidding on more than usual. The 32-year-old further said:

“With the pink ball, it was completely different. Ball was skidding on. Off the wicket, the pace was completely different. This was our third Test with the pink ball. We need to practice more with the pink ball. It’s all about adjustment and practice and what process you follow. As I said, when you play the spinning ball, it’s all about playing the line.”

You need to practice to play the spinning bowlers: Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane, who led India to a famous Test series win Down Under, said that India were working hard on playing the spinning ball since they've played more overseas Tests recently. He stated:

“During practice, we decided that we are going to focus on playing spin bowling, because in India you get those wickets. About Test cricket, last time we played in India was against South Africa in 2018-19. After that, we are playing against England. So yes, you need practice to play the spinning bowlers.”

Ajinkya Rahane will be keen to come up with a big knock in Ahmedabad. He has managed only one half-century in the series so far.