IND vs ENG 2021: [In pictures] Team India's first training session at the Oval, Virat Kohli & KL Rahul hit the nets

Putting behind the humbling at Headingley, Team India began their first training routine at the Oval in London for the penultimate Test of the Pataudi Trophy.

In pictures coming from the ground, skipper Virat Kohli was seen taking a run, while out-of-form vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin were seen having a few words with head coach Ravi Shastri ahead of the nets session. KL Rahul and Kohli were also seen batting in the nets.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and no.3 batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also made an appearance.

Indian captain Virat Kohli walks up ahead of a nets session.

Ravichandran Ashwin of India speaks with coach Ravi Shastri.

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane speaks with coach Ravi Shastri.

Opener KL Rahul bats during a nets session.

Virat Kohli bats with a determined look at The Oval.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah all smiles ahead of the 4th Test.

Cheteshwar Pujara walks to the nets for his session.

Although all these in-frame players will be under tremendous pressure in the fourth Test, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichadran Ashwin (if he plays) will find themselves in a blinding spotlight.

All eyes on Kohli, Rahane and Ashwin as India look to take the lead

Hello and welcome to The Oval. Our venue for the 4th Test against England.



It's been a damp morning so far.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/LmeFqxjGkw — BCCI (@BCCI) August 31, 2021

Skipper Kohli scored his first half-century of the series in the last Test but it was nowhere near a match-winning one. He's under scrutiny for his off-side dismissals, which will continue unabated unless he stands to his potential on Thursday.

Rahane's form has been dismal. More importantly, he bats in a position which arguably has the most backups in the current squad. While most pundits want him to get dropped, he might get a final few, high-pressure, opportunities to make his case.

Finally, in a completely opposite scenario to Rahane, Ashwin is being touted as the silver bullet to all of India's woes in England. If he plays, in what seems highly possible in light of Ravindra Jadeja's injury, he'll be under the pump from to not only perform for the team, but also for himself.

The fourth Test will kick off at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday, September 2.

Amazing character to fight back from a disappointing defeat - so proud of the team! Great to score a hundred on my home ground, two big Tests left starting at the Oval next week 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/ABt7r11wdj — Joe Root (@root66) August 28, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar