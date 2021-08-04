IND vs ENG 2021: "India will win the series 3-1" - Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has predicted a 3-1 victory for India in the Test series against hosts England.

Vaughan reckons that the non-availability of some key players for England would press them into a position of disadvantage right from the outset. This makes India the clear favorite to regain the Pataudi Trophy.

The 46-year-old came out with this bold prediction on the eve of the start of the Test series between the two iconic sides.

“Can’t wait for the Test series to start tomorrow. The best format by a country mile. India favourites & rightly so. England have so many key players missing. India to Win 3-1,” Vaughan tweeted.

England will miss the services of key players like Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes. Stokes has taken an indefinite break from cricket citing mental health issues, while Archer and Woakes are still nursing injuries.

“They must be bloody bonkers”: Michael Vaughan on the possibility of India not picking Ravindra Jadeja

Michael Vaughan has no doubt regarding the place for Ravindra Jadeja in the starting XI

Michael Vaughan believes India must have all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in their playing XI irrespective of the team combination that the side sticks with. He termed that India "must be bloody bonkers” if they chose not to field the southpaw.

“But it (if) India don’t pick @imjadeja they must be bloody bonkers,” Vaughan tweeted.

Jadeja has scored 307 runs in six matches at an average of a shade under 28 in England. He has also picked up 17 wickets in those six matches.

England will try to defend the Pataudi Trophy against the touring Indian side in a five-match Test series. The first of the five matches will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, starting on Wednesday (August 4).

