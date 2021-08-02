IND vs ENG 2021: “India have weaknesses in their batting” - Aakash Chopra on why KL Rahul might get a look-in

Former Test opener Aakash Chopra feels that KL Rahul has a decent chance of playing some Test matches for India in England. He believes the reason for this is that Team India have definite weaknesses in the batting department.

Chopra has opined that Rahul can fit in as an opener as well. However, since the think-tank has already decided his position, the Karnataka man will play in the middle-order if he is drafted into the XI.

India have added Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw to their Test squad after injuries ruled out Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan. The Men in Blue’s batting has been wobbly of late, with the experienced trio of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane not scoring consistently.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra admitted that India could bring in KL Rahul to strengthen their batting line-up. He stated:

“KL Rahul has the experience of playing in English conditions. He has scored a Test hundred in England and got one in the warm-up match as well. He is now playing as a middle-order batsman. He can definitely get a chance. There is an opening in the middle-order, which is why Shaw and Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) have been added to the squad."

"Team India have weaknesses in the batting. Abhimanyu Easwaran apparently doesn’t seem in good form. The opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma are yet to prove themselves in overseas conditions. One is not sure about Hanuma Vihari’s consistency with the bat. So looking at all the factors, KL Rahul can definitely get a look-in. I think he can play as an opener also but as of now it seems he will bat in the middle-order, if he plays.”

KL Rahul’s Test record in England

KL Rahul featured in all five Tests during the tour of England in 2018. He had a torrid time in the first four Tests but redeemed himself with a century in the final match of the series at The Oval.

KL Rahul scored 149 from 224 balls and featured in a 204-run stand with Rishabh Pant (114). India, however, went on to lose the Test by 118 runs. Set 464 for victory, they were all out for 345. It was India’s fourth loss in the five-match series in England.

Rahul finished the 2018 series with 299 runs at an average of 29.90. He last featured in a Test match for India against West Indies at Kingston in September 2019.

