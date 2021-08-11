IND vs ENG 2021: Injured James Anderson doubtful for 2nd Test - Reports

In what would be a major blow for England, James Anderson is reportedly doubtful to play in the second India-England Test, which starts on Thursday (August 12). According to ESPNcricinfo, the veteran pacer is suffering from a tight quad which also kept him out of his team's training session at Lord's on Wednesday morning.

James Anderson joins his long-time partner Stuart Broad as an injury doubt. Broad tweaked his right calf on Tuesday during a warm-up session and is now awaiting scan results which could even rule him out of the entire series.

While both senior pacers contributed to England's decent performance in the first Test, it was James Anderson's spell of 4-54 in the first innings that kept the hosts afloat.

The 39-year-old got Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli out on consecutive deliveries, the latter dimissal being a rare golden duck for the Indian captain. James Anderson also accounted for India's top-scorer KL Rahul and Shardul Thakur in the game.

The crafty bowler is currently the third-highest wicket-taker of all time in Test cricket with 621 scalps to his name from 163 matches. England will certainly be sweating trying to find someone to fill his shoes, even if it's just for one Test.

Who'll replace James Anderson in England's squad for the second Test?

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENGLAND UPDATE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



📌 Saqib Mahmood joins England squad for the 2nd #ENGvIND Test



📍 Pace bowler called up as cover for the injured Stuart Broad



👀 Spinner Dom Bess leaves the squad & returns to Yorkshire



Watch the action from 10am on Sky Sports The Hundred on Thursday 📺 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 11, 2021

England roped in Saqib Mahmood as a cover for Broad and if James Anderson is also ultimately ruled out, the young pacer could be in for a surprise Test debut. The right-arm swing bowler recently made an impressive ODI debut against Pakistan, picking up a chart-topping nine wickets from three games at a fantastic average of 13.67.

In first-class cricket, the Lancashire pacer has 65 wickets - including a five-wicket haul - to his name so far at 26.30. He could also be joined by Mark Wood for the second Test as a replacement for Anderson unless England decide to go in with a spinner.

Virat Kohli's men, who were on course to win the first Test before rain intervened, will fancy their chances against a second-string bowling lineup.

